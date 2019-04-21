Carrot Chutney (Microwave Version)

A couple of weeks ago I had a Wensleydale cheese and carrot chutney sandwich which I really enjoyed. I looked at a few stores to see if this chutney was available to buy but alas no luck. My hubby suggested the following recipe and we rustled it up with just everyday ingredients I had in my cupboard. The chutney turned out fine.

Ingredients for 3 small bottles

1200 grams of carrots (got reduced to 100 grams after peeling and cleaning)

½ tsp salt

½ tsp chilly powder

2 fresh green chillies

¾ cup sugar

5 tbs lemon juice

Method:

1. Wash and grate the carrots.

2. Add the salt and chilly powder to the carrots and stir the mixture. Cover the dish and cook in the microwave at 750 watts for 12 minutes, stirring the mixture every 4 minutes.

3. Once the carrots soften, add the sugar and cover the dish and cook in the microwave for 4 minutes. The sugar will melt and the mixture will become runny but very hot.

4. Stir the mixture, cover the dish and cook it for 4 minutes at a time. Stir the mixture every 4 minutes. Cook 10 minutes. Add the lemon juice and chopped green chillies.

5. Allow the mixture to cool. Do not worry if the mixture feels a bit runny. The sugar will cool down and the mixture will thicken.

6. When cool transfer to sterilised bottles and keep the chutney in the fridge where it should be fine for a couple of weeks.

