My other half had a text last week day from our friend Fireman Sam, saying he wanted to see more desserts and cakes recipes. He struggles to cook more than baked beans without burning the toast, so goodness knows how he is going to bake cakes and desserts but miracles never cease to amaze me. The text has given my partner an excuse to nag me to make carrot cake, which he has asked for a fair few times. I am not a fan of carrot cake, but after much cake recipe searching I thought -why not? Also it would get my “better half” off my back and stop the nagging….I’m in trouble now….

After some research I found a lot of different versions of this cake and so based mine on the version in the Good Housekeeping Cookery Book. This is a bit of a bible cook book in our house and many recipes have been used from it. It is a book I highly recommend and can be purchased from my shop or the link at the bottom of this post.

As you will see from my picture the outcome was that my cake was a little “flat”. The reason for this was I only have 9” cake tins and not 7” and I was too tight to go out and buy some!

Ingredients

Carrot Cake Mix

250ml sunflower oil, plus a little extra

225g light muscavado sugar

3 large eggs (room temperature)

large pinch of salt

½tsp ground mixed spice

½tsp ground nutmeg

1tsp ground cinnamon

250g carrots, washed and coarsely grated

Frosting

50g unsalted butter at room temperature

225g soft cream cheese

25 golden icing sugar

½tsp vanilla extract

8 Pecan or Walnut halves roughly chopped

Method

Pre-heat the oven to 180C and grease two 7” sandwich tins, also base line the tins using oiled grease proof paper or non-stick paper – if you are not sure how to do this see the video at the bottom of this post. (You can use 9” tins, but cake won’t be as thick).

Using a hand-held electric whisk and whisk the oil and muscavado sugar to combine together, then add one egg at a time until everything is combined together.

Sift the flour into the mixture and add the salt and spices and then gently fold in using a large metal spoon. Then add the grated carrots and mix together.

Divide the mixture between the two sandwich tins and cook for about 30-40 minutes or until golden and you can enter a skewer into the centre of the cake and pull it out clean. Leave in the tins for 10 minutes and then take out of the tins and place on wire racks to cool.

Whilst cooling make the frosting by beating the butter and cream cheese together in a bowl until light and fluffy. Sift in the icing sugar and add the vanilla extract and beat well until smooth (unlike mine as the butter was not warm enough and so I had so lumps in it -see picture of finished item).

Spread one third of the frosting mixture over one half of the cake and then sandwich both halves together. On the top of the cake spread the rest of the frosting and then add the chopped nuts.

This cake will last two days if kept in an airtight container.

