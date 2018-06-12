Caroline’s Caravan Capers

I decided to write a travel feature about our 6 berth Adria Altea caravan as I wanted to give my view point and show a different perspective compared to others, as it has opened up many opportunities to experience life and holidays in a very different way.

My husband, two young daughters and I have had many adventures in our fabulous caravan, travelling around the UK and abroad for both weekend stays and longer. We bought the caravan two years ago after deciding we wanted to travel a lot more but couldn’t afford to keep staying in hotels. After using a tent for a couple of years, we thought we would upgrade, take the plunge and buy our very first caravan. This has proved to be the best thing we ever did!

We decided on the Adria Altea 542DT 6 berth caravan as it had bunk beds for the girls and the layout suited our needs perfectly. We bought it brand new, bought everything we needed to go in it and even changed our car aswell! Even though there is an initial layout of monies, it is very much worth it as you especially notice when booking several holidays.

Over the past two years we have enjoyed travelling to many different places in our caravan. We love taking it to the South of France, which is my favourite place in the world and we have had fabulous holidays on amazing campsites with stunning views.

The Dordogne is a picturesque place to visit and we travelled there two years ago. Last year we stayed in Devon for a week at Easter and enjoyed the clotted cream teas and discovered Smugglers coves, which was great fun and very exciting for the girls. Later in the year we travelled to the Languedoc-Roussillon area of France and stayed on an amazing campsite with many facilities and different activities to be a part of. To do something completely different we went to Switzerland, my husband’s favourite place, at Christmas for two weeks skiing. The amazing thing was that we took our caravan with us and spent a beautiful snowy Christmas all cosy and warm in our Adria. Father Christmas even found us and left some presents for us all to enjoy!

This year we have planned to go back to the South of France and then again we are off to Switzerland skiing for another two weeks. We are even thinking about keeping our caravan in Switzerland for six months, then we can keep going back to stay in it and so we have our own little house waiting for us when we arrive. Perfect!

All these amazing and adventurous holidays wouldn’t have been possible if we didn’t have our wonderful caravan, so my advice to you is if you are thinking about buying one or if you fancy doing something completely different and want to have some amazing holidays away, whether it be in the UK or somewhere further afield, then this could definitely be the adventure for you.

