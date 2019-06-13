City Connect » Culture & Lifestyle » Caramel Fudge

Caramel Fudge

  By | | ,

Delectable pieces of melt-in-the-mouth soft brown fudge topped with flaked almonds.

Ingredients:

240 ml  / 8 oz Caramel Condensed milk

300 g  / 10 oz Milk Powder

Flaked almonds

Butter to grease the pan

Method:

1. In a large microwaveable dish add the caramel condensed milk and the milk powder.

2. Mix the ingredients and microwave on high for 6 minutes, stirring the mixture every 2 minutes.

3. Remove from microwave and leave to cool slightly. The fudge will start to harden slightly.

4. Once it is cool enough to handle, grease a shallow dish and transfer the fudge to it, smooth it out using the back of a spoon. Sprinkle the fudge with the almond flakes and leave to cool.

5. Once it is cool and fudge has set cut into desired shapes .

 

About Nayna Kanabar

Nayna Kanabar is a working professional who has a passion for cooking, an interest in food styling, fruit and vegetable carving, innovative cookery and photography. Having a strong belief in healthy eating and home cooking, Nayna spends much of her spare time in the kitchen preparing and experimenting with wholesome healthy ingredients creating fusion and continental dishes giving them an Indian touch. She also enjoys cooking old family favourites but adapting the recipes and cooking techniques for healthier options to incorporate them into today’s lifestyle whilst taking care not to lose the authenticity of the dish. Click here for her food blog. Follow Nayna on Twitter @SIMPLYF00D
