Caramel Fudge

Delectable pieces of melt-in-the-mouth soft brown fudge topped with flaked almonds.

Ingredients:

240 ml / 8 oz Caramel Condensed milk

300 g / 10 oz Milk Powder

Flaked almonds

Butter to grease the pan

Method:

1. In a large microwaveable dish add the caramel condensed milk and the milk powder.

2. Mix the ingredients and microwave on high for 6 minutes, stirring the mixture every 2 minutes.

3. Remove from microwave and leave to cool slightly. The fudge will start to harden slightly.

4. Once it is cool enough to handle, grease a shallow dish and transfer the fudge to it, smooth it out using the back of a spoon. Sprinkle the fudge with the almond flakes and leave to cool.

5. Once it is cool and fudge has set cut into desired shapes .