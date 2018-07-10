Can You Still Make a Living as a Lifestyle Blogger?

Moms, wives, and women, in general, are known to have a high degree of discipline and multitasking skills. They plan their daily tasks naturally, have a way of automatically getting things done in the house, and use whatever time is at their disposal efficiently. It’s no wonder they’re excellent candidates for running blogs.

In fact, the Pew Research Center puts the number of women who blog at around 18.9 million. Blogging gives women a chance to contribute to household finances without sacrificing family life.

Lifestyle blogging is one attractive niche in the blogging world. This massive niche involves writing on just about any topic, such as food, marriage, parenting, beauty, and traveling to mention a few.

Through a lifestyle blog, you can share your feelings, passions, and adventures. But can you turn it into a lucrative career? Yes, you can — but only if you do it right. Here’s what you should do to become a successful lifestyle blogger.

First Things First

You need to have a website. The design of your site will make or break your blogging business.

You’ll only build a following that’s good enough to earn you an income if you have a website that’s not only beautiful but also loads quickly and is easily navigable. People won’t hesitate to click away if they encounter problems with your site.

For those reasons, it’s essential to have your website built properly and professionally.

Starting a Lifestyle Blog from Scratch and Making Money from It

There are tons of bits and pieces of information about lifestyle blogging ideas, and it can be difficult to know where to start. Keep reading to learn more.

Choose a solid domain name

The domain name is your blog’s URL, for example, www.chihuahuacare101.com. You may spend way too much time picking a name. It can be challenging to make a commitment. After all, many good names have already been taken.

It’s best to pick a name that reflects your style and brand. This can be achieved by using your own name or something that’s related to what you write about.

Make sure you also consider these important tips when looking for the perfect domain name:

Keep the name short or simple

Pick a name that’s easy to spell and remember

Choose something that you won’t want to change in the future

Sign up for web hosting

You should be willing to financially invest in your blog if you intend to make money from it in the long run. One of the key areas you’ll need to spend some money on is web hosting. Hosting simply means purchasing server space from a particular company for your blog to be stored in and kept up and running for your readers to visit. When seeking hosting, you should consider your budget as well as looking for reliable service. Some excellent web hosting options include:

SiteGround

Bluehost

Install WordPress

You’ll need a content management system (CMS) to manage your blog. A CMS can be described as the printing press that publishes your lifestyle blog onto the internet. And there are several CMS platforms available. WordPress stands heads and shoulders above the rest. It’s the easiest to use to manage and earn money from your blog. It allows you to create an attractive and seamless blog. It has many plugins to help you grow your blog.

You can install WordPress yourself or have your host do that for you. Once you’ve installed WordPress, you should customize your blog’s appearance. The look on WordPress is determined by a theme. You could go with one of the free themes within the platform. To access these, go to your WordPress dashboard and click Appearance > Themes. For a unique appearance, consider buying a premium theme. Some of the best premium themes available include:

Genesis Framework

Restored 316

Elegant Themes

Pretty Darn Cute Designs

To upload a theme you’ve purchased, simply go to Appearance > Themes > Add New.

Publish blog posts. At this point, you’re ready to publish blog posts. Take the time to plan your potential posts, based on what you’d like to share with your audience.

To publish a post, you’ll need to log in to WordPress. Go to the left-hand side and select Posts > Add New. You’ll be hit with a blank page. Once you’re done writing excellent content for that post, hit ‘Publish.’ That will make your post go live for the world to view. You could also select ‘Preview‘ to see how the content will appear to your readers.

Monetize your blog

As you build a following, you should also monetize your lifestyle blog.

Online advertisements are the traditional money-making tool for bloggers. They’re typically placed in the header, bottom, sidebar, and in between posts.

The ad networks you can work with include:

Google AdSense

Media.net

Blogher

Mediavine

AdThrive

Google AdSense and Media.net are great for beginners.

Ad networks will pay on a cost-per-click (CPC) or cost-per-impression (CPM) model. Unless you have an enormous site, the earnings from ads are usually not much, hence the need to look for more monetization methods.

You could monetize your blog by selling your own products or services. You could also promote other people’s products and services. The money you can earn from these methods is limitless.

These monetization methods will only work if you put together great content that will keep attracting more traffic. That’s why it’s best to write about things you love. That way, it’ll be easier to keep working on and produce content even if you’re exhausted from taking care of the troops or staying up all night with the baby.

Your lifestyle blog is a business, so you need to make an effort to get people to know about it. You need to put your content in front of more people. That’s where social media comes in. Increasing your presence and following on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest will help make your blog more profitable.

Build a community of people who love your blog. As you create more quality content and share it with them on the different social media platforms, they’ll keep visiting your blog. They’ll become a vital part of your story, and you’ll be able to monetize the increased traffic. They’ll purchase whatever you’re selling or promoting.

In conclusion, your posts are the foundation for your profitability and success as a lifestyle blogger. Make sure you publish them regularly.

