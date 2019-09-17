Can Taking CBD Products Cause You to Fail a Drug Test?

CBD products are taken for various health reasons. Mainly, they relieve people of pain and inflammation. They do not necessarily get you high unless they are abused. So, now that you have been taking CBD oil or tinctures for such reasons, you need to know whether or not you will pass the drug test scheduled for you after a successful job interview. One thing to know is that the law regulating cannabis products and ingredients differs in various places. Therefore, we cannot tell you whether you will pass or not until we know the ingredients that are tested in your region.

What Is a Marijuana Drug Test?

We have all heard about the marijuana drug test and how it costs people their jobs. Well, the test is aimed at identifying the presence of THC in your body. However, the maximum acceptable amount is not standard at all.

Globally, the presence of 0.3% THC is acceptable. But some states may raise the level up to 0.5%. When urine is used for the test, they will give you a pass if it is below 50 ng/ml. However, you have to be sure of what they are testing before you try to pass.

The use of CBD products can expose you for various reasons. Some people have failed the test and lost a good job opportunity despite using the products for medicinal purposes rather than abusing them. Let us see how this can happen.

CBD Can Cause You to Fail a Drug Test

First, if you are using CBD products that contain higher concentrations of THC than what is legal in your state, you are likely to fail the drug test. The authorities will give you a pass if you are below the threshold because they understand what the maximum level is.

Therefore, buying your CBD products from unreliable sources will put your health in danger according to experts at the Berkshirecbd website. Research has surprisingly revealed up to 0.6% THC in some CBD oils and other products. Sometimes, even the labels, which should be present, can have deceptive information if the seller is not reliable. Consuming such products will only expose you to risks like possibly failing a drug test.

Second, THC can dissolve in fat. Actually, when you use CBD tinctures and oil, the THC is absorbed along with other fat-soluble ingredients. But the shocking news is that it is stored in the body for up to 30 days. Yes, it is that long! A drug test may detect this especially if you use CBD products regularly.

How to Pass a Drug Test While Using CBD

Well, the insights above are realistic. People can fail a drug test while using CBD. Technically, you should not fail if the product contains the legally acceptable 0.3% THC. This is why you should be careful when buying the products. Only purchase from reliable sellers who have legitimate products. With all this in place, nothing, not even a drug test, should stand in between you and the job ahead!



