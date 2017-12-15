Can Homeopathy Help With Thyroid Issues?

What is the role of the thyroid

Thyroid is one of the body’s most important glands. Thyroid dysfunctions are some of the most frequent clinical conditions seen by health practitioners. Our thyroid primarily influences our metabolic process, which means how we create and process energy at an organic and cellular level. It is also the key regulator of calcium level in the blood and the bones. Through these two functions, it is indirectly involved in our immune functions, the metabolism of all the organs, blood sugar regulation, emotional stability and hormonal balance, just to name a few.

What can go wrong with our thyroid

The thyroid can either go in over-drive, a condition called hyperthyroidism, or alternatively become underactive, something called hypothyroid. Hyperthyroid will see thyroid gland create an excess of T4 or T3 hormones, which will make the body work over its ideal metabolic rate. Weight loss coupled with increased appetite, heart palpitations, increased body heat, restlessness and anxiety are the main symptoms of this condition. Bulging eyes, trembling hands, sleep disturbances and decreased menstrual flow are also common. Hypothyroidism is much more frequent and on the increase. It is especially common for women over 50. It may affect as many as 30% of this group (from 10% in the 70s). The main symptoms are fatigue, weight gain, dry skin, low motivation, heat and/or cold intolerance, headaches and migraines. More severe issues include, hair loss, fluid retention, unhealthy brittle nails, constipation, low sex drive, depression and decreased memory.

What are the cause of thyroid issues, and can clinical homeopathy help?

The thyroid gland is very sensitive to changes in the body and there can be several reasons impacting the activity of the thyroid, and here are the most common one: – overstimulation of the hormonal system through stress and stimulants, which will force the thyroid to overwork for too long, – a sluggish liver, which will disrupt how the body responds to hormones secreted by the thyroid, forcing again this gland to overwork, – over-activity or disturbance of the immune system, which may generate antibodies impacting the thyroid, – exposure to metals or radioactive iodine, especially Iodine-129 and I-131, which are now a permanent part of the environment and our food chain, – deficiencies of key-nutrients, especially B vitamins and magnesium, – exposure to artificial hormones, primarily synthetic cortisone and oestrogen, as this may disrupt the whole hormonal system, – the Coxsackie virus, quite prevalent in the winter and the spring, the Candida fungus and lowered immunity are also known to impact the thyroid. It is important to understand that behind all these causes lies severe body imbalances, either cause by chronic stress, poor diet or toxicity.

Can Clinical Homeopathy help?

First and foremost, understanding the cause is key. Medical investigation and a consultation with a practitioner trained in clinical homeopathy are a first step. Since the thyroid is controlled by the pituitary and is impacted by stress and toxicity , a nutrition supporting the nervous system and the production of hormones will be key. Immunity and digestive functions may also need to be strengthened. All of this can be helped with supplements and a change in diet. Homeopathic treatment may be extremely useful as a supportive therapy for regulating both over-active and under-active thyroids. Homeopathic remedies work by stimulating the body’s own regulations system, and are generally well tolerated and considered safe.

© 2017, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.

Related articles: