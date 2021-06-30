Delectable little cake bites, coated in delicious milk chocolate.

Preparation time – 60 minutes

Chilling time – 30 minutes

Makes approx 40

Ingredients:

1 small chocolate cake loaf

4 tablespoons Nutella chocolate spread

1 large bag of chocolate melts

Edible cake sprinkles of choice.

Method:

1. Cut the cake into small pieces and add to a food processor.

2. Whizz the cake to form crumbs.

3. Add 4 tablespoons Nutella spread and whizz until cake crumbs are mixed with Nutella spread.

4. Transfer mixture to a bowl and pinch out small walnut sized balls of mixture. Roll the balls until smooth and crack free.

5. Place the balls on a baking tray and once all the balls are made place the tray in the freezer for 30 minutes.

6. Add the chocolate melts to a glass heatproof bowl, place the bowl over a saucepan of simmering water to melt the chocolate.

7. Once chocolate has melted, mix well to remove any lumps.

8. Remove the cake balls from freezer, dip each ball into the melted chocolate and place in a decorative cake case. Immediately sprinkle with sprinkles of choice before chocolate sets.

NB – Depending on the texture of the cake you may need to adjust the quantity of Nutella spread to get the correct consistency that will allow you to form the mixture into cake balls.

