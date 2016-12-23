Butternut Squash and Split Pea Tagine

Keifer Derrin of food blog DonkeyFodder.com shares his recipe for this easy to make tagine inspired by Australian Woman’s Weekly Moroccan and the foods of North Africa.

I was a vegetarian for over 12 years, but could not resist roast chicken and ended up eating meat again. However I decided it was time to start eating more vegetarian meals. So I was scanning through some books and came across one that very much appealed to me. It was a dish called pumpkin and split pea tagine. It had some of my favourite spices and I just love split peas. My only concern is that pumpkin is not in season and wondered what I could use instead. So, after a bit of thought I realised I could use butternut squash. Unfortunately there was another problem; I am not a fan of butternut squash, but hey, I like the dish and so thought why not try it out and see how it goes. Guess what, it was great but then it was a recipe from Australian Woman’s Weekly. Try it out and see what you think.

Ingredients

200g green or yellow split peas

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 medium onion finely chopped

2 cloves of garlic crushed

2 teaspoons ground coriander

2 teaspoons ground cumin

2 teaspoons ground ginger

1 teaspoon sweet paprika

1 teaspoon of ground allspice

1kg butternut squash

400g tinned tomatoes

250ml water

250ml vegetable stock

2 tablespoons of honey

200g green beans trimmed and chopped coarsely

large handful of roughly chopped coriander

Method

1. Cook the split peas in boiling water until just tender, rinse under cold water and drain. IMPORTANT – read package label as they might need to be soaked overnight.

2. Meanwhile heat oil in large saucepan, cook onion stirring until softened.

3. Add garlic and spices, cook, stirring for about 2 minutes or until fragrant.

4. Add butternut squash, stir it in and coat in the spice mixture.

5. Stir in the tomatoes, water and stock, bring to the boil and simmer for about 40 minutes or until just tender.

6. Stir in the honey, green beans and split peas. Simmer uncovered for about 10 minutes or until beans are just tender. Remove from heat and stir in coriander.

7. Serve with lemon and coriander couscous.

