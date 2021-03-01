Business Idea! Sell Organic Fruits, Vegetables, and Juices

If you are interested in developing a business in a rapidly expanding market, then selling organic fruits, vegetables, and juices is a great idea.

Why?

Organic food production grows year after year. Last year a record amount of organic foods were produced globally.

Starting a business that, in addition to offering healthy food options, is in a huge growing market, then a good plan is to become a seller of organic fruits, vegetables, juices and fruit puree.

How?

Start by getting in touch with producers and wholesalers like https://www.eebriansmith.com that supply organic food products. You can easily find registered organic food product suppliers online for your local area.

The basis of this business is to design a marketing plan based on social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter. You can then promote the benefits of using healthy organic food, juices, purees, etc. in the daily dishes people eat. Complement the information you publish with tasty and healthy recipes and advice to encourage more people to try the organic food items you want to sell. This will attract the attention of many consumers.

Developing Your Business

Some other things to plan for:

For logistics reasons, schedule your deliveries weekly or biweekly.

It helps if you can provide your customers with different methods of payment online, such as e-wallets, credit cards, or debit cards.

Try to find fruit and vegetable wholesalers located in your local area. This will make it easier and probably cheaper to get your regular supply of products.

There is a lot of potential even in your local area to develop new customers. In all community kitchens, whether in schools, residences, hospitals or other institutions, healthy organic fruits, vegetables, juices and fruit puree are in demand. These are essential when preparing healthy diets and menus.

A Good Supplier Can Make Or Break Your Business

Your supplier must provide a quick response to any unforeseen event that may arise since fruit and vegetables are a perishable product. So it is beneficial to collaborate with wholesalers of fruit and vegetables with a stellar reputation in the industry.

There are some other things you should also consider before choosing which suppliers to collaborate with:

A wide range of fruits, vegetables, juices and purees available

A central and strategic location

Delivery schedule to your area

The necessary facilities to store the product correctly

Prices of products

Seasonal availability: fresh seasonal and off-season products

After considering the above aspects of food suppliers, you should be able to determine which distributors have an advantage over others when it comes to controlling the supply chain. From purchasing, storage, order preparation to delivery. You can also look for recommendations online from satisfied customers. These carry a lot of weight.

Be Flexible

One more thing to keep in mind is that, as we saw in 2020 during the pandemic, the best business model is a flexible one. So consider if the supplier you are thinking about using is flexible and can offer the possibility of more agile daily deliveries to where you are located.

