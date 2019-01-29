City Connect » Featured » Broad Bean Curry

Broad Bean Curry

Healthy and nutritious broad beans cooked with a blend of spices in a garlicky curry sauce.

Preparation time – 15 minutes
Cooking Time – 20 Minutes
Serves 2

Ingredients

8oz fresh or frozen broad beans
1 teaspoon turmeric
½ teaspoon garlic paste
1 teaspoon chilli powder
1 teaspoon salt
2 tomatoes deseeded and pureed
1 teaspoon tomato puree
½ teaspoon cumin powder
½ teaspoon coriander powder
1 tablespoon sunflower oil
½ teaspoon mustard seeds
½ tablespoon fresh chopped coriander
1/2 cup water

Method

1. Steam the broad beans in a steamer or alternatively place in a microwaveable bowl with a little water and cook for 3-4 minutes until tender.
2. Heat the oil in a pan, when hot add the mustard seeds and cook until they start popping. Add the garlic and sauté for a few seconds. (Do not burn the garlic)
3. Add the pureed tomatoes and tomato paste.
4. Add the salt, turmeric, chilli powder, cumin and coriander powders and sauté the tomato spice mixture for about 5 minutes until oil starts to separate from the sauce.
5. Remove the beans from the microwave and add to the sauce.
6. Add half cup water and simmer for about 5 minutes until sauce thickens.
7. Transfer to serving dish and garnish with chopped coriander.

Serve with hot chapattis.

