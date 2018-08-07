City Connect » Culture & Lifestyle » Book Review: The Wish List – Jane Costello

Book Review: The Wish List – Jane Costello

Writing a “bucket list”, are these something most of us do or just a select few? Is it a good idea to write a list of “things to achieve” or are we setting ourselves up for disappointment? This novel by the best-selling author Jane Costello, centres on Emma Reiss and her “wish list” she wrote when she was 15 years old. Now as she approaches her 30th birthday, Emma decides she wants to fulfil everything on the list, from jumping out of a plane to meeting the man she is going to marry.

We go on an exciting journey with Emma as she gradually ticks off her aspirations and starts to achieve most of the objectives on her 15 year old list. Will Emma succeed in accomplishing all of her ambitions or are some trickier to achieve than others?

I really enjoyed reading this book; it was light hearted, extremely enjoyable and had some really amusing moments. Emma is a very likeable character as the reader can easily relate to her and empathise with her situation. Jane Costello draws you into the book with her great style of superb writing and humour. With several other great novels under her belt, including All the Single Ladies and The Nearly-Weds, Jane Costello continues to capture the reader’s imagination and this book will definitely not disappoint.

This book is laugh-out-loud funny and will have you hooked from the start. Full of romance, humour and fun and if you like novels by Sophie Kinsella then this one is perfect for you.  A great summer read to take with you on your holidays and so it gets an 8/10 from me.

About Caroline Cadman

About Caroline Cadman

Caroline Moyes Cadman lives in Peterborough and was originally from Glossop in Derbyshire before relocating down to Cambridgeshire 11 years ago. Caroline is married with two girls and a cute but cheeky West Highland White Terrier called Sheena. She is a Teaching Assistant in a Primary School which she really enjoys and finds extremely rewarding. She has many interests and hobbies which include reading a wide range of books, watching various genres of films, especially thrillers and listening to all kinds of music. Caroline also enjoys going on holiday in her fabulous caravan to the South of France and skiing in Switzerland with her family. Occasionally she hosts fondue parties which she says are really good fun and her guests do all their own cooking, which she says is even better!
