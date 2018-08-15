Book Review: NYPD RED – James Patterson

My sister Debbie recommended this book to me and now I am emphatically recommending it to everyone else. This is a fantastically, gripping thriller and it had me hooked with excitement from the start. If you like crime thrillers, then this is definitely for you.

NYPD Red are an elite task force of only seventy-five cops, who handle cases involving the most important and high-profile individuals in the city. This book centres around two NYPD Red cops, Detective Zach Jordan and Detective Kylie MacDonald, who are assigned as partners to bring a serial killer to justice after a spate of high profile murders take place in the middle of a New York film festival.

The killer calls himself The Chameleon because he is able to blend into the background, commit public and brutal killings and then disappear unnoticed. Adorning various disguises, The Chameleon carries out his premeditated plans and exits the scene without being spotted by anybody. The two cops have to work together, connect the clues and try to solve who is targeting Hollywood’s biggest stars and why! Will they serve their public well and stop this homicidal psychopath before it is too late? Or will the killer outsmart the cops once again?

I loved this book; it was full of anticipation, suspense and intrigue from start to finish. James Patterson’s style of writing keeps you hooked and enthralled throughout and there was never a dull moment. I loved the mystery and complexity surrounding the main characters and I couldn’t wait to read what the final outcome would be.

This book definitely lived up to all the hype and it certainly satisfied my craving for the perfect thriller. Another brilliant novel by Mr Patterson and so it gets a well-deserved 10/10 from me.

Image reproduced from kobobooks.com

