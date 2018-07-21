Book Review: Gone Girl – Gillian Flynn

After rising quite high in the book chart, I thought great, another fantastic book for me to read and a thriller as well, one of my favourite genres. However personally speaking I did find this book, for the majority of the time, painfully slow and boring.

I was half way through the book and thought why did it do so well in the book chart? The storyline wasn’t very interesting and I almost gave up on the whole thing, but then I turned the next page and the mood changed completely. It started to become marginally interesting, unravelling slowly with every page turn and I was curious to know more. Had I been wrong about this book all along? Had this book the potential to become the thriller it promised to be? Unfortunately, as it turned out, the answer to both my questions was “no”!

The book is about a warring couple, Nick Dunne and his wife Amy Elliott Dunne. Nick and Amy had been having marital problems although they were trying to work through them. Then one day, Nick came home and found Amy had gone. It looked like there had been a struggle, furniture overturned, glass broken and the front door left wide open. This was how the search for Amy started. Family, friends, police, reporters, they were all there, playing their part in the disappearance of Amy Dunne.

Had Hilary Handy, Amy’s friend from high school, had anything to do with her disappearance? She dyed her hair the same colour as Amy’s, wore the same clothes and hung around outside Amy’s house. She threatened Amy’s life until finally; Amy’s parents took out a restraining order against her after she allegedly threw Amy down a flight of stairs at school.

Or was Desi responsible? He had dated Amy for a year in college and seemed obsessed with the relationship, later turning up to “rescue” her from the current situation. Or had she been brutally murdered by her unassuming husband? The story jumps backwards and forwards throughout, all the time implicating Nick as the number one murder suspect.

We eventually find out that Amy, cold and calculating, had faked her own disappearance and was framing Nick for her murder. The pre-meditated plan had been put into action months ago. Amy had the patience and the intelligence to plan the perfect murder and that’s exactly what she did! Whether she becomes unstuck from her devious plotting or gets away with everything, you will have to read the book to find out.

I was expecting to be shocked or surprised with further revelations towards the end but sadly I got neither. To be honest, I wouldn’t recommend this book, as I found it a bit laborious and I was left wanting a lot, lot more. So for me, I would give this book a 5/10 and my advice to you is, if you can be patient and wait for the excitement to commence then great, if not don’t waste your time.

