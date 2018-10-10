I usually make this dry potato curry called Bombay Aloo whenever I make Gujarati pudlas (pancakes)

Ingredients for Bombay Aloo

2-3 medium potatoes

2-3 green chilies

2 tbls sunflower oil

1 tsp cumin seeds

½ tsp salt

½ tsp turmeric

½ tsp chili powder

1 tbl lemon juice

Handful of coriander

Method:

Cut the potatoes into very small cubes and wash them to remove the starch.

Heat the oil and add the cumin seeds. One the cumin gets dark, add the potatoes to the oil. Stir the potatoes so that the oil coats them. Slice the green chillies and add them to the potatoes.

Add the salt, turmeric, chili powder and cook on medium until they often.

Once the potatoes have cooked, add the lemon juice and coriander.

The Bombay Aloo is ready to be eaten with the vegetarian pancakes (recipe to follow).

