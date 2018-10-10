City Connect » Q&A » Bombay Aloo

Bombay Aloo

  By | |

P1070625 I usually make this dry potato curry called Bombay Aloo whenever I make  Gujarati pudlas (pancakes)

Ingredients for Bombay Aloo

  • 2-3 medium potatoes
  • 2-3 green chilies
  • 2 tbls sunflower oil
  • 1 tsp cumin seeds
  • ½ tsp salt
  • ½ tsp turmeric
  • ½ tsp chili powder
  • 1 tbl lemon juice
  • Handful of coriander

Method:

Cut the potatoes into very small cubes and wash them to remove the starch.

P1070606

Heat the oil and add the cumin seeds. One the cumin gets dark, add the potatoes to the oil. Stir the potatoes so that the oil coats them. Slice the green chillies and add them to the potatoes.

Add the salt, turmeric, chili powder and cook on medium until they often.

P1070610

Once the potatoes have cooked, add the lemon juice and coriander.

The Bombay Aloo is ready to be eaten with the vegetarian pancakes (recipe to follow).

P1070624

© 2018, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.

Email, RSS Follow

About Mina Joshi

Mina Joshi writes a vegetarian food blog, www.givemesomespice.com, and as a busy working Cambridgeshire mum, she specialises in quick and healthy authentic vegetarian recipes Both her father and father-in-law were experienced chefs who owned restaurants in East Africa and they shared their recipes and tips with Mina. She started her blog to pass on some of the old-fashioned dishes that might otherwise be lost. Mina believes that nothing beats home cooking and it is her aim to make everyone realise that cooking can be fun. also teaches vegetarian Indian cookery to adults at Evening classes at a Local College as well as in one to one classes in the Student's home where students can then invite friends to taste the dishes they have prepared. Follow Mina on Twitter @GiveMeSomeSpice
Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.