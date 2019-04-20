Blackberry Jam

This summer, I have tried to make jam out of the favourite summer fruits. The recipe for all is very similar. Most recipes tend to suggest using sugar the same weight as the fruit but I always try and reduce the amount of sugar used as the summer fruits are also sweet. This jam took 12 minutes to make in the microwave.

Ingredients:

350 gms blackberries

200 gms granulated sugar (I found the jam very sweet so would suggest reducing the sugar to 150gms for next time)

2 tbls fresh lemon juice

Method

1. Wash the blackberries and chop then into two or three small pieces.

2. Add the sugar and cook uncovered at high in the microwave (900 watts) for 5 minutes and stir.

3. Cook again for 5 minutes. Add the lemon juice and cook for a further two minutes. Allow the jam to cool and transfer to a sterilised bottle.

Really simple recipe which gives such an incredible taste.

