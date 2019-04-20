City Connect » Q&A » Blackberry Jam

Blackberry Jam

  By | |

P1180276

This summer, I have tried to make jam out of the favourite summer fruits. The recipe for all is very similar. Most recipes tend to suggest using sugar the same weight as the fruit but I always try and reduce the amount of sugar used as the summer fruits are also sweet. This jam took 12 minutes to make in the microwave.

Ingredients:

  • 350 gms blackberries
  • 200 gms granulated sugar (I found the jam very sweet so would suggest reducing the sugar to 150gms for next time)
  • 2 tbls fresh lemon juice

Method

1. Wash the blackberries and chop then into two or three small pieces.

P1180270

2.  Add the sugar and cook uncovered at high in the microwave (900 watts) for 5 minutes and stir.

P1180272

3. Cook again for 5 minutes. Add the lemon juice and cook for a further two minutes. Allow the jam to cool and transfer to a sterilised bottle.

IMG_1788

Really simple recipe which gives such an incredible taste.

About Mina Joshi

Mina Joshi writes a vegetarian food blog, www.givemesomespice.com, and as a busy working Cambridgeshire mum, she specialises in quick and healthy authentic vegetarian recipes Both her father and father-in-law were experienced chefs who owned restaurants in East Africa and they shared their recipes and tips with Mina. She started her blog to pass on some of the old-fashioned dishes that might otherwise be lost. Mina believes that nothing beats home cooking and it is her aim to make everyone realise that cooking can be fun. also teaches vegetarian Indian cookery to adults at Evening classes at a Local College as well as in one to one classes in the Student's home where students can then invite friends to taste the dishes they have prepared. Follow Mina on Twitter @GiveMeSomeSpice
