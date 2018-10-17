Best Fitness Bands in the Budget-friendly Range

Activity trackers have been on the rise. A lot of people are looking forward to keeping fit and living a healthy lifestyle. Keeping track of how many calories you have burned during a workout actually gives you more motivation to exercise. Moreover, an activity tracker keeps tabs of your heart pulse and distance ran or walked. You could play your favorite online games with an online casino in New Jersey, but we are sure you are looking to stay fit as well.

The problem though is, which is the right one for you?

Here is the thing- most fitness bands are quite expensive making it impossible for people to buy them. However, in this article, we are going to look at some of the best fitness bands which are relatively cheap. They still function like other top brands which we know.

Moov Now.

If you are looking for a fitness tracker which does not distract you from your workout then Moov Now has your back. The fitness band only costs $60. This is relatively cheap for a fitness band which has all the top elements a fitness tracker should entail.

The band has a simple design which entails various colors. The best part about is the 9 axis accelerometer which is used by missile navigation systems. This means it will give you personalized feedback once you are working out.

The fitness band is also waterproof. Thus you can use it during wet weather or when you are swimming. However, you will have to always check the statistics of your progress on your phone.

Huawei Band 2 Pro.

Huawei Band 2 Pro goes for around $69. The band was released after a limited release of its predecessor known as Honor Band Zi.

The features of this fitness band have known to compete with big fitness tracker brands such as Fitbit. The band allows you to monitor your heart rate, oxygen levels and track your run through an inbuilt GPS.

However, most of these counts are not approximate.

The Huawei Band 2 Pro is implemented with a heart rate sensor. The sensor is quite efficient since it is protruded from the unit. Thus when wearing the band you don’t have to strap so tightly. A read will still be done no matter how tight or lose you are wearing it.

Garmin Vivovit 4

The Garmin Vivovit 4 costs about $69.99. You can purchase it either on Garmin’s website or on Amazon. Its biggest competition might be Moov Now and Fitbit Alta HR.

However, Garmin Vivovit 4 boasts of a long-lasting battery which you only need to replace. Sometimes you might change it at the end of the year.

The key design of the band is the colour display. You can play around with different colour bands according to your liking.

Some of the key features include:- heart rate tracking, sleep covered, calories burnt and steps or distance covered.

Which of these are you looking to get hold of first? Let us know below!

© 2018, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.