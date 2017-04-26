Being healthy with these 10 nuggets of wisdom

“Being healthy isn’t a workout or dieting programme, it’s a lifestyle.” – Truer words have never been spoken. There’s a lot of confusion that surrounds the health paradigm. With so much material and so much jargon like peptides, whey, and what-not around you, it’s natural to get confused in the long run. Here are 10 pointers we cooked up for you to rely on when the topic of the conversation is being healthy:

Hydration: The rule is simple – your body needs its fair share of water to remain healthy and function well. Keeping hydrated keeps your digestion running, helps you lay off the extra caffeine, and does your body more good that you can imagine. So, ladies, it’s around 2.7 litres for you, and gentlemen – the bar is at 3.7 litres. Junk food is bad, period. No matter what people tell you, the burger/fries/whatever it is that you like to indulge in time and again or when you’re in a hurry only makes your nutritional brownie points disappear into the thin air. Quite frankly, they add nothing good to your body. Ditch them right away. Diets are a fad – and that is exactly why you need to choose one that’s going to help you in the long run. Any diet that says that you need to kick out XYZ things from your nutrition plan needs to be analysed first, and then questioned. The rule is to have at least a little of anything and everything vital in your diet. Cheat days are a fraud because the basic idea of a cheat day is to be good on six days of your week, only to lose control on the seventh. It leads you to eat a lot of stuff you don’t indulge in during the entire week and it gives you a feeling that you’ve suffered the entire week with a miserable diet, so let’s eat emotionally on day seven. Sleep eight hours a day, and not a minute less. This advice has proven to be beneficial because your body functions continue to work as they should, the signs of ageing and fatigue remain at a distance, and you can concentrate on your life much better.

Exercise, in some form or the other, is good for your body. Choose between the plethora of options – swimming, weight training, sports, or even yoga. It keeps you healthy, both physically and mentally. Getting appropriate rest is as important as working out, and we aren’t joking. With not enough rest in place, your body starts to display signs of fatigue and it can disrupt your daily functioning. Small meals are the winning strokes in your play. Keep your portions small and your meals frequent; this way, you go through the day without consuming much, but don’t feel hungry either. Your body language is your first intro, even before you tell others your name. Keeping a good upright posture will convey positive messages about you, and it’s critical that you do that in your everyday conversations. Now, this one may not sound like it belongs here, but it is the actual trump card – learn to say ‘no’ more often. When you say ‘no’ to things that you know aren’t good for you (drinking, staying out late, etcetera), you say ‘yes’ to building a better life for yourself.

