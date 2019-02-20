City Connect » Culture & Lifestyle » Beetroot Relish

Beetroot Relish

Sweetness of the beetroot and the tang from the lemon makes this relish delicious and tasty.

Ingredients:

2 medium raw beetroots

1/4 small  white cabbage

1 tablespoon brown sugar

Juice of half lemon

1/2  tablespoon  sunflower oil

1 green chilli finely diced

1/4 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 red dried chilli

1/2 teaspoon salt

Method:

1. Remove the core from the cabbage and shred it finely.

2. Peel and grate the beetroot.

3. Add oil in a pan when it heats up, add the cumin seeds and dried red chilli, once  the cumin starts to crackle add the grated beetroot and cabbage.

4. Stir fry till both vegetables start to wilt but still retain their crunch, add the sugar, chillies, lemon juice and salt and stir fry for 2 more minutes.

5. Transfer to a serving dish.

Serve as a side dish to a main meal, alternatively use it as a sandwich filling.

