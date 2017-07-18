Beauty and the Beast – 2017 film.



Beauty and the Beast film is a live action take on the classic Disney cartoon.

Emma Watson (Hermione from Harry Potter) plays Belle, whilst Dan Stevens (Matthew from Downton Abbey) is the Prince that becomes the Beast.

Set in France, the Prince is rude to a magical enchantress, for his rudeness she transforms him into a Beast. He must learn to love and get love in return before the rose she leaves runs out of petals – or he remains a Beast forever. She turns his household staff into objects as well!

Some time later Belle’s father falls foul of the Beast and gets imprisoned. Belle goes to rescue him but the Beast won’t release her father – so she trades places.

She has a suitor after her called Gaston (Luke Evans – Bard from The Hobbit). He seeks Belle only to look good and show her off!

Belle manages to befriend the staff such as Mrs Potts the teapot, Chip her son who’s been turned into a teacup, Lumiere the candelabra etc and they like her very much. It’s when Belle discovers the rose and what happened to the Beast that the doubts arise. The Beast scares her into running away but she’s attacked by wolves and he rescues her getting himself hurt in the process.

Belle tends to him and a romance begins…

This a timeless story and this film pays a great homage to it. The magic is all there and the cast gel so well. I thought it was very very good. What I liked is that were no major changes. No reboots where Belle is a naval pilot etc.

I think nearly all the characters have stayed the same. I remember the staff such as Mrs Potts, Chip etc from the 1991 Disney cartoon. The costumes are splendid and decadent.

Even some of the original songs from earlier versions is included. Celine Dion was persuaded to sing her song from the cartoon again.

Other cast members include Ian McKellen, Kelvin Kline, Stanley Tucci, Ewan McGregor and Emma Thompson so you know you’re in for a real treat.

It’s an 9/10 from me for this charming and delightful film.

Image reproduced from Wikipedia.

Trailer reproduced from Movie Clips.



