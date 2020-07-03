Beans & Mash Bake (or Pizza with a Difference)

I was going to have mashed potatoes with beans and other various toppings for my meal but changed it to this dish to make it a bit more interesting and made this dish which I have named Beans & Mash Bake but it could be called Pizza with a Difference too!! Let me know what you think I should name this dish? The dish tasted nice with all the flavours blending in. It looked like a pizza but had a potato base. This would be perfect to serve to anyone with an allergy to yeast, bread or wheat. Not sure about it being Gluten free as it’s not my area of expertise. The ingredients for this dish are what everyone would have in their cupboard.

Ingredients to make 3 -4 servings (you can change the ingredients to your choice)

4-5 large boiled potatoes

1 tbsp butter

200 grams baked beans (half a can of baked beans)

250 gms a mixture of grated cheddar and mozzarella cheese (or 2-3 cups of grated cheese)

2-3 red and yellow peppers – sliced thinly

2-3 green chillies – chopped

2-3 small white onions – sliced thinly

7-8 small tomatoes – sliced thinly

200 gram of sweet corn (Half a can of sweet corn)

1 red onion and red pepper – grated together

1 tbsp. olive oil

salt and pepper to taste

2 tsp oregano

Method:

1. Cook and mash the potatoes by adding some butter, salt, pepper and oregano to them and layer them on a greased flan dish

2. Prepare all the vegetables as you prefer. I sliced most of the vegetables for garnishing but also grated a red carrot and red pepper to stir fry.

3. Grate the red onion and red pepper and stir fry them in a tbsp of olive oil and add salt and pepper to taste.

4. Spread the baked beans on top of the mashed potato.

5. Spread the stir-fried pepper and onion on top of the beans

6. Add the sweet corn on top of this layer. You can add any more vegetables (or pineapples etc.) if you like.

7. Spread this layer with grated mozzarella and cheddar cheese (You can use any cheese you like)

8. Finally garnish the dish with sliced peppers, tomatoes, onions and green chillies. Sprinkle salt and peppers and oregano on top.

9. Bake this in a medium oven (170 degrees) for 20 minutes. (Fan ovens may take less time)

10. Let it cool slightly for 5-6 minutes before serving. It’s easier to slice this when it’s cooled down slightly.

