Gratitude alone has been proven to improve your health and wellbeing and walking can also help to:

– reduce excess weight sustainably

– lower blood pressure naturally

– regulate your blood sugar

– strengthen your body

– reduce stress

Health and fitness are two completely different things.

It is possible to be fit without being healthy. This is why people sometimes drop dead whilst exercising.

Activities that cause fitness do not always improve your health. During my nursing years I saw many athletes do damage to their body – sometimes crippling themselves.

Walking is a great health tool and can add years to your life.

So You Can Be Grateful Because Walking is Good For You.

