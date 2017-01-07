City Connect » Featured » Be Grateful Because Walking is Good For You

Be Grateful Because Walking is Good For You

  By Adam Shaw | January 7, 2017 - 5:00 am | ,

Gratitude alone has been proven to improve your health and wellbeing and walking can also help to:

– reduce excess weight sustainably
– lower blood pressure naturally
– regulate your blood sugar
– strengthen your body
– reduce stress

Health and fitness are two completely different things.

It is possible to be fit without being healthy. This is why people sometimes drop dead whilst exercising.

Activities that cause fitness do not always improve your health. During my nursing years I saw many athletes do damage to their body – sometimes crippling themselves.

Walking is a great health tool and can add years to your life.

So You Can Be Grateful Because Walking is Good For You.

Image reproduced from http://mentalhealthnews.org

About Adam Shaw

Adam Shaw grew up within the grounds of a Psychiatric Hospital, where his parents worked and lived. Since commencing his own career as a health professional in 1992, he has qualified in several fields of health, including nursing, Reiki, NLP, Hypnosis and Vortex Healing. During his career he has worked with thousands of people with health challenges, journeying into the deeper-rooted realms of wellness. He has now created The Secrets of a Cardiac Nurse - The Prescription Doctors Don't Give, a step-by-step guide to better health and wellbeing and now shares his learnings through writing, speaking and events. He provides on-line resources via his website adamshaw.co. Follow Adam on Twitter @adam_shaw
