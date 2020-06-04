Bateta Vada (Battered Potato Balls)

Bateta vadas are a classic Indian dish which can be served as a starter or as a quick snack. In Mumbai, they are served as Vada pav where Batata vadas are served with chilli sauce or chutney in a roll. In most Gujarati homes, they are served as a tea time snack except when they are cooking for an occasion and then they become part of a thali item!

Ingredients for about 20 Bateta vadas:

8 – 9 medium sized potatoes

1 medium onion chopped finely

2 green chillies – crushed finely

1 teaspoon of grated ginger and garlic

1 teaspoon salt (or as per your taste)

2 teaspoons sugar or sugar substitute

1 tablespoon lemon juice

small bunch of coriander chopped finely

2 teaspoons of a ground mixture of cinnamon and cloves

1 litre oil for deep frying

For the batter:

2 cups chick pea flour (besan)

A pinch of bicarbonate of soda

A pinch of salt

A pinch of turmeric

Method

1. Boil the potatoes with their skins on until soft.

2. Peel and mash the potatoes and allow them to cool slightly.

3. Add in the crushed green chillies and grated ginger and garlic. Also add in the finely chopped onions, the salt, sugar, lemon juice, ground cinnamon and cloves mixture coriander leaves.

4. Mix all the ingredients well and taste the mixture. It should be nice and spicy as well as slightly sweet with a hint of lemon.

5. Divide the mixture into 20 small golf ball sized balls.

For the batter:

6. Add the salt and pinch of turmeric to the chick pea flour. Add a cup and a half of lukewarm water to the flour and mix to make the batter. Let the batter remain thick. Test it with a fork and if it coats the fork, it’s the right thickness.

Now make the bateta vada:

9. Heat the oil. Like mentioned in my recipe for Onion bhajias – Turn the heat high, once the oil has heated, lower the heat. Check that the oil is hot by dropping a couple of drops of the batter in oil. If the batter rises quickly, the oil is ready.

10. Add the bicarbonate of soda to the batter and mix it well. Dip each potato ball in the batter and deep fry until the bateta vadas are golden brown in colour.

11. Serve hot with Spicy coriander and mango chutney or tomato chutney. As I mentioned before, you can also eat them like a veggie burger between a soft roll if you like.

