Banana Pops
Healthy and delicious frozen bananas covered in delectable creamy white chocolate and sprinkles.
Ingredients:
1 banana
120 g / 4 oz white chocolate
chocolate sprinkles.
Method:
1. Peel the banana and cut in half.
2. Push a lolly pop stick into the cut end and freeze the bananas for 30 minutes.
3. Melt the chocolate and when it has melted dip the frozen bananas into the chocolate.
4. Shake the extra chocolate off and sprinkle chocolate sprinkles all over the white chocolate.
5. Leave to set for 5 minutes before eating.
