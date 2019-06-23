Banana Milkshake
Delicious rich and creamy milkshake.
Preparation Time-5 minutes
Serves 2
Ingredients:
1/2 pint ice cold low fat milk
4 scoops low fat vanilla ice cream
1 large ripe banana chopped into small pieces
1/2 teaspoon vanilla essence
Method:
1. Pour the milk into the blender jug.
2. Add the ice cream.
3. Add the banana pieces and vanilla and blend till smooth and frothy.
4. Pour into tall glasses and serve immediately garnished with extra banana slices.
