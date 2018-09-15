Banana Chocolate Pancakes

Light, soft and fluffy pancakes, served with sweet bananas and chocolate sauce.

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: 20 minutes

Serves 4



Ingredients:

75 g plain flour

Pinch of salt

2 large eggs

150 ml milk

Sunflower oil for frying

2 bananas sliced

Chocolate sauce

1 tablespoon confectioner’s sugar for dusting.

Method:

1. Place the flour, salt and eggs in a large bowl with half the milk.

2. Whisk until the mixture is lump free. Add the remaining milk and whisk again until it forms a lump free batter. (Consistency should be like single cream) Leave to rest for 10 minutes.

3. Heat a non-stick frying pan until hot, drizzle a little oil over the centre and wipe it around with a piece of kitchen paper.

4. Pour a little of the batter into the pan and immediately tilt the pan to spread the batter thinly and evenly over the base.

5. Cook for 2 minutes or until the top is set and the base golden. Turn the pancake over with a spatula to cook this side.

6. Cook for a further 1-2 minutes or until the base is golden. Transfer to aplate. Repeat process for rest of batter.

To serve:

1. Place the pancake on a plate.

2. Place a row of banana slices in centre of pancake.

3. Drizzle on some chocolate sauce.

4. Roll up the pan cake and drizzle over some more chocolate sauce and dust with confectioner’s sugar.

© 2018, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.