Every time I go to our local supermarket I always go into the fruit section, but unless it’s for lemons or lime for my gin, I end up walking straight through. But, every so often I get a guilt complex and end up buying fruit. Unfortunately though the fruit normally ends up in a compost heap, because when I get peckish I prefer cheese with high baked water biscuits or home made popcorn than an apple or an orange.

Whilst I was away sunning myself on a beach last week, my other half bought some bananas, when I got back they had gone a little ripe – okay very ripe. But I thought I need to deal with my compost habit and make something with them, also I need to boost my five a day and so decided to make banana and pecan muffins. Well as you will see, I will get one of my five a day, but unfortunately I also get a good kick of refined sugar and salted butter so not sure my doctor would approve!

This is a really tasty recipe and I was a little surprise as I prefer my bananas green to yellow rather than brown. But this recipe is best with very ripe bananas.

Also I dare you not to lick the bowl out after putting the mixture into the muffin cases. I almost made 11 instead of 12 just so I could eat more of the gooey muffin mixture..hhhmmmmm. But be sensible as raw eggs do not have a great reputation regarding salmonella.

Ingredients

275g (10oz) self-raising flour

1tsp bicarbonate of soda

¼tsp salt

3 large ripe bananas, about 450g (1lb), peeled.

125g (4oz) golden caster sugar

1 large egg, beaten

50ml (2fl oz)milk

75g (3oz) butter, melted and cooled

50g (2oz) pecan nuts, toasted and roughly chopped

Method

Line a muffin tin with 12 muffin paper cases.

Sift the flour, bicarbonate of soda and salt into a bowl and put to one side

Mash the bananas in another bowl with a fork. Add the caster sugar, beaten egg, milk and cooled melted butter and mix together until well combined.

Add the banana mixture to the flour mixture and again mix until well combined. Add the toasted pecan and stir into the mixture.

The mixture should be lumpy and almost like a batter consistency rather than a smooth cake mixture.

Half fill each muffin paper case and place them in a preheated oven to 180C (gas mark 4)and cook for about 20-30 minutes or until golden brown.

Transfer to a wire rack and try not to eat them all in one sitting – trust me it’s not easy!

