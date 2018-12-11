City Connect » Culture & Lifestyle » Baked Potato Skins

Baked Potato Skins

Delicious oven baked cheesy potato skins with a spicy sweet corn filling.

Preparation Time- 10 minutes
Microwave-10 minutes
Baking time- 25 minutes
Serves- 4

Ingredients:

4 medium white baking potatoes
125 grams / 4 oz grated cheddar cheese
2 tablespoons cooked sweet corn
2 spring onions finely chopped
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon white pepper
1/4 teaspoon chilli flakes
Oil for brushing

Method:

1. Wash the potatoes and prick them with a fork.
2. Microwave them on high for 8-10 minutes or  until cooked.
3. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F/  175 degrees C
4. Remove the potatoes from the microwave and cut them in half length ways.
5. Using a spoon scoop out the potato flesh carefully leaving some potato on the skin.
6.Brush the potato skins with a little oil ( helps to crisp the skins up nicely) and place them on a baking tray in the preheated oven for 8-10 minutes till they crisp up.
7. In a bowl add the scooped potato mixture, add to it half the cheese, sweet corn and 3/4 of the spring onion. Add to it the salt and pepper and mix together.
8. Remove the potato shells from the oven and immediately fill with the potato mixture.
9. Sprinkle the tops with the remaining cheese and spring onion.
10. Finally sprinkle with some chilli flakes and place the skins back into the oven for another 10 minutes until cheese melts and turns slightly brown.
11. Remove from oven and serve hot with a side salad.

About Nayna Kanabar

Nayna Kanabar is a working professional who has a passion for cooking, an interest in food styling, fruit and vegetable carving, innovative cookery and photography. Having a strong belief in healthy eating and home cooking, Nayna spends much of her spare time in the kitchen preparing and experimenting with wholesome healthy ingredients creating fusion and continental dishes giving them an Indian touch. She also enjoys cooking old family favourites but adapting the recipes and cooking techniques for healthier options to incorporate them into today’s lifestyle whilst taking care not to lose the authenticity of the dish. Click here for her food blog. Follow Nayna on Twitter @SIMPLYF00D
