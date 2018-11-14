Baked Cod with Chorizo and Butter Bean Stew

This recipe is based on the Angela Harnett recipe from her book “A Taste of Home”. I’m not really sure you can call it a stew, but it is very tasty and a dish that is going to become popular in our house. As you gently fry the chorizo, it releases it’s wonderful flavours which gently infuse into the warming butter beans and the wilting lettuce leafs add a light crispy bite.

I used Cod in our recipe, because as usual, our local supermarket didn’t have everything I wanted, like Halibut. You can use any firm white fish and you can either grill or place it in the oven, this recipe is based on placing it in the oven. If you want a little extra heat you can use a chorizo that is called piccante, which has some chilli in the sausage. You can also use any kind of gem lettuces, I used red gems, because again our supermarket didn’t have any baby gems.

Ingredients (serves 4)

2 ripe tomatoes

2tbsp olive oil

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

100g/4oz chorizo, diced into small cubes

1 red chilli, finely sliced (optional)

400g/14oz can of butter beans, drained and washed

4x130g/5oz cod fillets (or any white fish)

1 bunch of spring onions (scallions)

2 baby gem lettuces

salt and pepper to season

2tbsp fresh flat leaf parsley, chopped

Pre-heat the oven to 180c/350f/gas mark 4

Method

Cut the tomatoes into quarters and with a spoon remove the seeds and core, then dice into smaller pieces.

Place 1tbsp of olive oil into a frying pan, heat gently and add the garlic and cook for a minute. Add the diced chorizo and fry for 5 minutes. The oil in the chorizo will slowly release and add a wonderful flavour in the frying pan.

Add the chilli (if using), butter beans and the diced tomatoes and cook for a further 5 minutes.

Place the fish onto a non-stick tray (I used a silicon based baking mat) Brush the fish with the other tablespoon of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Place the fish into the oven and bake for 7-10 minutes or until it’s cooked

Once you have placed the fish into the oven, place the lettuce and spring onions into the frying pan and stir together.

Add the parsley for the last 3 minutes of cooking.

Serve this is a fresh green salad. I quickly create one, using advocado, cucumber, celery, watercress, red gem lettuce, cress and made a lemon and Dijon mustard dressing.

