City Connect » Featured » Baby Potatoes with Oat Stuffed Aubergine

Baby Potatoes with Oat Stuffed Aubergine

  By Jagruti Dhanecha | April 13, 2017 - 5:00 am |

I am a great fan of aubergines, and in whatever way they are prepared, I am in heaven. My husband and son love them too. I cook and stuff aubergins with diffrent versions of masalas. So every time I prepare them, and I take photographs as I normally do, but for some reason I have not yet posted recipes with stuffed aubergines before. Hence, my daughter forced me to write this article and asked me to publish it as soon as possible. And interestingly, although she get hiccups when hearing the word aubergine she had a whole stuffed eggplant herself! Thus we kept this recipe on our menu and believe me, you won’t be disappointed after trying this:

Ingredients:

  • 6-7 baby potatoes – cut into 2 pieces (you can use normal potatoes, too)
  • 4-5 baby aubergines
  • 3-4 medium onions chopped
  • 2 tsp ginger-garlic paste
  • 2-3 green chillies finely chopped
  • 1/2 cup plum tomatoes chopped (you can use fresh plum tomatoes, too)
  • 1 tbsp panch pohran
  • Salt to taste
  • 1/2 tsp garam masala powder
  • 1/2 tsp tumeric powder
  • 1/2 tsp chilli flakes
  • 1 /2 tsp red chilli powder
  • 3-4 tsp oil

Oat Massala:

  • 3-4 tsp porridge oats
  • salt to taste
  • 1/2 tsp each garam masala, tumeric powder, red chilli powder
  • 2 tsp coriander and cumin seeds powder

Mix everything and keep it aside.

Method:

Wash the baby potatoes and prick them with a fork or knife. Wash the aubergines and slice them half way, stopping at the stem. Make another cut in the same way on the other side. Stuff them with oat massala and put them aside. Add the remaining massala .

In a heavy bottom pan heat the oil, add the chopped onions and panch pohran. Fry the onions until they are light golden. Now add ginger-garlic paste and green chillies. Cook for 2-3 minutes, add salt, plum tomatoes and all the massala powder and let it cook on a low heat until oil comes out.

Add  potatoes with oat massala and mix very well. Keep the heat very low. Cover the pan and cook the potatoes until they are half cooked. Check whether they are cooked by piercing with a small knife. Now add stuffed aubergins and mix very gently, cover the pan again and let it cook for about 12-15 minutes.

If the massala gets too dry add some water and cook on a very low heat. Occasionally turn the massala and keep mixing all the massala with vegetables. Cook util potatoes and aubergines are tender and cooked completely. Garnish with fresh chopped coriander and serve hot with paratha, Naan or Roti.

© 2017 – 2016, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.

Email, RSS Follow

Related articles:

About Jagruti Dhanecha

I am a housewife and a mother of two teenage kids settled in the UK for the past 20 years. Originally born and brought up in India, it was from these childhood days that my love for cooking began. I have no formal training in cooking and baking, and everything I’ve learnt has been through good cooks in the family and my circle of friends, through my own experiments, reading and research. My main cooking niche consists of healthy and tasty vegetarian meals but I like to throw in the occasional treat. To share my love for food and culinary art, I have created a food blog, Jagruti’s Cooking Odyssey that displays authentic Indian vegetarian/vegan dishes, special and rich recipes covering different courses in varied cuisines. My cooking enthusiasm led me to cookery shows on a national Asian TV channel. Much like cooking and baking I have other interests too like photography, reading and travelling, which assist me in my culinary skills.
Tagged , , . Bookmark the permalink.

3 Responses to Baby Potatoes with Oat Stuffed Aubergine

  1. Yasmin says:
    April 15, 2012 at 8:55 am

    Great recipe!

    Reply
  2. Jagruti says:
    April 20, 2012 at 9:25 pm

    Thank you Yasmin..plz do try and let us know .

    Reply

  3. Pingback: Freyda Gudmunsdottir

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.