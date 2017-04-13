Baby Potatoes with Oat Stuffed Aubergine

I am a great fan of aubergines, and in whatever way they are prepared, I am in heaven. My husband and son love them too. I cook and stuff aubergins with diffrent versions of masalas. So every time I prepare them, and I take photographs as I normally do, but for some reason I have not yet posted recipes with stuffed aubergines before. Hence, my daughter forced me to write this article and asked me to publish it as soon as possible. And interestingly, although she get hiccups when hearing the word aubergine she had a whole stuffed eggplant herself! Thus we kept this recipe on our menu and believe me, you won’t be disappointed after trying this:

Ingredients:

6-7 baby potatoes – cut into 2 pieces (you can use normal potatoes, too)

4-5 baby aubergines

3-4 medium onions chopped

2 tsp ginger-garlic paste

2-3 green chillies finely chopped

1/2 cup plum tomatoes chopped (you can use fresh plum tomatoes, too)

1 tbsp panch pohran

Salt to taste

1/2 tsp garam masala powder

1/2 tsp tumeric powder

1/2 tsp chilli flakes

1 /2 tsp red chilli powder

3-4 tsp oil

Oat Massala:

3-4 tsp porridge oats

salt to taste

1/2 tsp each garam masala, tumeric powder, red chilli powder

2 tsp coriander and cumin seeds powder

Mix everything and keep it aside.

Method:

Wash the baby potatoes and prick them with a fork or knife. Wash the aubergines and slice them half way, stopping at the stem. Make another cut in the same way on the other side. Stuff them with oat massala and put them aside. Add the remaining massala .

In a heavy bottom pan heat the oil, add the chopped onions and panch pohran. Fry the onions until they are light golden. Now add ginger-garlic paste and green chillies. Cook for 2-3 minutes, add salt, plum tomatoes and all the massala powder and let it cook on a low heat until oil comes out.

Add potatoes with oat massala and mix very well. Keep the heat very low. Cover the pan and cook the potatoes until they are half cooked. Check whether they are cooked by piercing with a small knife. Now add stuffed aubergins and mix very gently, cover the pan again and let it cook for about 12-15 minutes.

If the massala gets too dry add some water and cook on a very low heat. Occasionally turn the massala and keep mixing all the massala with vegetables. Cook util potatoes and aubergines are tender and cooked completely. Garnish with fresh chopped coriander and serve hot with paratha, Naan or Roti.

© 2017 – 2016, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.

Related articles: