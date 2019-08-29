Baby corn and Broccoli Rice

Preparation time-5 minutes

Cooking time 10 minutes

Serves 2

Delicious Chinese style rice that is easy to make and perfect accompaniment to any curry.

Ingredients:

240 g cold boiled rice

6 broccoli florets cut into smaller florets

8 baby corn cut into small one cm rounds

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon soya sauce

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 green chilli cut into thin slices

1 red onion cut into thin slices

1 clove garlic cut finely chopped

Method:

1. In a wok add the oil and heat it up.

2. Add the onions and garlic and sauté for a minute.

3. Add the broccoli florets and baby corn and sauté for 3-4 minutes until the vegetables take on a little colour but are still crisp.

4. Add the salt, pepper, green chillies and soya sauce and stir fry for another 30 seconds.

5. Add the cooked rice and toss all the ingredients together until the rice is mixed with the vegetables and is warmed through.

Transfer to a serving plate and serve hot.

TIP- You can replace broccoli with cauliflower florets.

© 2019, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.