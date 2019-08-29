City Connect » Featured » Baby corn and Broccoli Rice

Baby corn and Broccoli Rice

Preparation time-5 minutes

Cooking time 10 minutes

Serves 2

Delicious Chinese style rice that is easy to make and perfect accompaniment to any curry.

Ingredients:

240 g cold boiled rice

6 broccoli florets cut into smaller florets

8 baby corn cut into small one cm rounds

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon soya sauce

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 green chilli cut into thin slices

1 red onion cut into thin slices

1 clove garlic cut finely chopped

Method:

1. In a wok add the oil and heat it up.

2. Add the onions and garlic and sauté for a minute.

3. Add the broccoli florets and baby corn and sauté for 3-4 minutes until the vegetables take on a little colour but are still crisp.

4. Add the salt, pepper, green chillies and soya sauce and stir fry for another 30 seconds.

5. Add the cooked rice and toss all the ingredients together until the rice is mixed with the vegetables and is warmed through.

Transfer to a serving plate and serve hot.

 

TIP- You can replace broccoli with cauliflower florets.

About Nayna Kanabar

Nayna Kanabar is a working professional who has a passion for cooking, an interest in food styling, fruit and vegetable carving, innovative cookery and photography. Having a strong belief in healthy eating and home cooking, Nayna spends much of her spare time in the kitchen preparing and experimenting with wholesome healthy ingredients creating fusion and continental dishes giving them an Indian touch. She also enjoys cooking old family favourites but adapting the recipes and cooking techniques for healthier options to incorporate them into today’s lifestyle whilst taking care not to lose the authenticity of the dish. Click here for her food blog. Follow Nayna on Twitter @SIMPLYF00D
