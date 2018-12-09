Autumn Song

My tears are tasting like the tide of a far away ocean.

Everything around me is in permanent motion.

Three ravens sit in the tree,

one of them is surly me.

My mouth is dry like the leaves of late fall

Sleep, sleep soul so you can hear the magic call

Three ravens sit in the tree,

one of them is surly me.

Cycles of dying synergy and resurrecting energy.

The masters seal, a treasure we can’t see.

Three ravens sit in the tree,

one of them is surly me.

Aeons have gone by and here I stay

In the deep darkness, to find the right way.

The three ravens in this tree,

one of them, my friend is me!

The guiding fire shines brighter at night.

Be open minded it’s your own inner light.

Three ravens sit in the tree,

two of them are you and me.

After I’ve been once more dying

I will hear the ravens crying.

The three ravens in the tree

They long for me,

they long for me.

As the souls are softly shifting

My spirit feels light and uplifting.

Three ravens in the tree of hope

are sending out a lightning strobe.

I listen to my inner voice

and we become one without a noise.

The three ravens in the tree,

they talk to me, they talk to me!

I slip through the tunnel, I slip through the night.

The blood in my veins feels warm and alright.

Two ravens and me fly away into the fog.

No time, no space, no measuring clock.

© written by: Anja Jaenicke for City Connect Magazine, Nov. 2018

