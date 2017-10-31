Autumn Fruits Chutney

Ingredients:



500 g cooking apples peeled and diced

500g tomatoes diced

250g plums stoned and diced

250g red onions finely chopped

100g sultanas

1 teaspoon mustard seeds

350 ml white wine vinegar

250 g demerara sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon chilli flakes(optional)

1 stick cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground coriander



Method:



1. In a large pan add the chopped tomatoes, apples, onions, plums, sultanas, cinnamon stick and mustard seeds.

2. Cook the mixture on a low/ medium heat for about 30 minutes until all the fruit has softened and turned to pulp. Stir the mixture intermittently to avoid it sticking to the pan.

3.Add the vinegar, sugar, chilli flakes, ground coriander and salt and bring the mixture to a simmer.

4. Reduce the heat and cook the mixture for a further 10 to 15 minutes until the mixture has thickened and when you draw a spoon through it no access liquid remains.

5. Remove from heat and leave to cool.

6.Sterilise some glass jars and fill them with the chutney once it reaches room temperature.

© 2017, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.

Related articles: