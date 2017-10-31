City Connect » Culture & Lifestyle » Autumn Fruits Chutney

Autumn Fruits Chutney

Ingredients:
 
500 g cooking apples peeled and diced
500g tomatoes diced
250g plums stoned and diced
250g  red onions finely chopped
100g sultanas
1 teaspoon mustard seeds
350 ml white wine vinegar
250 g demerara sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
 1 teaspoon chilli flakes(optional)
1 stick cinnamon
1 teaspoon ground coriander
 
Method:
 
1. In a large pan add the chopped tomatoes, apples, onions, plums, sultanas, cinnamon stick and mustard seeds.
2. Cook the mixture on a low/ medium heat for about 30 minutes until all the fruit has softened and turned to pulp. Stir the mixture intermittently to avoid it sticking to the pan.
3.Add the vinegar, sugar, chilli flakes, ground coriander and salt and bring the mixture to a simmer. 
4. Reduce the heat and cook the mixture for a further 10 to 15 minutes until the mixture has thickened and when you draw a spoon through it no access liquid remains.
5. Remove from heat and leave to cool. 
6.Sterilise some glass jars and fill them with the chutney once it reaches room temperature.

About Nayna Kanabar

Nayna Kanabar is a working professional who has a passion for cooking, an interest in food styling, fruit and vegetable carving, innovative cookery and photography. Having a strong belief in healthy eating and home cooking, Nayna spends much of her spare time in the kitchen preparing and experimenting with wholesome healthy ingredients creating fusion and continental dishes giving them an Indian touch. She also enjoys cooking old family favourites but adapting the recipes and cooking techniques for healthier options to incorporate them into today’s lifestyle whilst taking care not to lose the authenticity of the dish. Click here for her food blog. Follow Nayna on Twitter @SIMPLYF00D
