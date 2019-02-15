City Connect » Q&A » Aubergine Meze

Aubergine Meze

Aubergine is a vegetable I have got to enjoy only recently. In the past, aubergines used to have some bitterness which has now been bred out of them and we no only need to salt and drain them either.

This aubergine meze is made slightly differently to an aubergine curry even though it uses most of the usual spices. Cooking it this way seems to give the aubergine a fantastic almost fruity taste.

Ingredients:

• 4 tbls Olive Oil
• 1 medium aubergine
• 4-5 cloves garlic
• 1 tsp grated ginger
• 1 tsp cumin seeds
• 2tsp ground coriander
• 1 tsp turmeric
• 200 gms passata
• 2-3 tbls lemon juice
• 1 tsp salt
• fresh coriander leaves to garnish

Method:

1. Roast the cumin seeds in a dry saucepan and set aside.

2. Dice the aubergine into a bowl of cold water. This avoids the discoloration of aubergines.

3. Heat the Olive oil in a large saucepan and add the aubergines to the oil. Stir-fry the aubergines for 3-5 minutes in the olive oil. Add in the ginger, garlic and the roasted cumin seeds and cook until the garlic has softened.P1180315

4. Add the salt, turmeric and ground coriander powder. Add a cup of water and cook until the aubergines have cooked. Add the passata and lemon juice and cook for further 2-3 minutes.

P1180317

5. Garnish with fresh coriander and serve with any Indian bread.

P1180320

About Mina Joshi

Mina Joshi writes a vegetarian food blog, www.givemesomespice.com, and as a busy working Cambridgeshire mum, she specialises in quick and healthy authentic vegetarian recipes Both her father and father-in-law were experienced chefs who owned restaurants in East Africa and they shared their recipes and tips with Mina. She started her blog to pass on some of the old-fashioned dishes that might otherwise be lost. Mina believes that nothing beats home cooking and it is her aim to make everyone realise that cooking can be fun. also teaches vegetarian Indian cookery to adults at Evening classes at a Local College as well as in one to one classes in the Student's home where students can then invite friends to taste the dishes they have prepared. Follow Mina on Twitter @GiveMeSomeSpice
