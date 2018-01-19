For many years we have been waiting for a film based on one of the cornerstones of modern literature: Atlas Shrugged, by Ayn Rand. The film is based on her most famous novel that caused heavy philosophical debates in the late 1950s and created a philosophy called objectivism. Her philosophy is discussed widely until today and has influenced modern literature and thinking. This film will be the first attempt to translate this thinking to the general public. The book starts with the quote: “Who is John Galt” and this phrase is reiterated throughout the book several times. But who is John Galt? The film is based in a dystopic world where grief and despair rains and the economy of the United States is at the brink of a collapse. Dagny Taggart is a railroad executive who fights for her company and the forthcoming economic collapse that threatens the well-being of everyone. But what is happening to the world? Who is John Galt? Where do all the talented people go that used to run the world? Why is poverty taking over the country and why does everyone seem to fight against the railroad company? This film is expected to be a highlight of the year and will certainly reignite the philosophical debates in the Western world.
The release is scheduled for April 15 in the States and the film will come out in the U.K. shortly thereafter.
This will be an amazing film! I have high expectations considering it is based on the world class novel by Ayn Rand.
I am a huge film buff and I’ve just recently heard some great buzz about this film. Seeing as though it only has a limited release in the US for now, I am hopeful that it will get a wider release and come to Canada very soon so I can write a proper review! In the meantime, I’ve got some good reading ahead of me.
Very interesting discussions indeed. Books that challenge the fundamentals of a current value system are likely to be hit by criticism and misunderstanding. That, in fact, is the essence of the book. It is highly controversial because of that very reason and has been hit by criticism mostly by the people that do not understand the philosophy behind it. Despite, Steger is know for sentimental views on books and thus is an interesting choice for a book critic. Look, there is even an institution following her philosophy:
http://www.aynrand.org/site/PageServer?pagename=index
I stick to my view that it is a fantastic read. If not for the philosophy, surely for the literary finesse she shows in her development of the characters.
