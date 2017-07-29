Assassin’s Creed (film)



Assassin’s Creed is based on the PC game and stars Michael Fassbender in the title role.

I’m going to review this film differently as the story is attached to my review of the film itself.

There’s a lot that happens in it and you have to keep up. Fassbender plays Callum who comes home to find his father has killed his mother, now the main corporation comes to take the dad, the dad convinces his son to make a run for it.

Years later Callum is now a convicted murder awaiting execution. He is rescued by the Abstergo Foundation. A group calling themselves the Templars are searching for an apple, now the daughter of one of them can make Callum relive his past memories from 1492.

And there’s where I got lost.

It’s a very action packed film, but from what I remember of playing Assassin Creed’s – there wasn’t much in this offering that was familiar to it. The signature jump is there and wow that was good. Yes! Some of the gadgets I think I remember, but it has been a while since I played. Was there ever an apple?

The CGI is outstanding, the city environments were set on a grand scale and Michael Fassbender is great in the lead role. I was very impressed with the ambition of the movie and the cast worked really well. It all came together and made a highly enjoyable film – just don’t over think the plot lines!

It’s an 8/10 for me for this great film. Next time I hope the plots are more streamlined.

