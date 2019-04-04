Apple, Mango and Kiwi Breakfast Smoothie
Refreshing and delicious fruit smoothie which is healthy and filling.
Ingredients:
I ripe mango
2 ripe kiwi
1 apple
100 ml apple and mango innocent fruit juice
1 tablespoon clear honey
Method:
1. Peel the kiwi and cut it into quarters, remove the white core and dice it.
2. Peel and cut the mango in half, remove the stone and dice it.
3. Peel and core the apple. Dice it into small pieces.
4. Add all the diced fruit with the apple and mango juice and honey into a blender jug and blend until smooth.
5. Transfer to two tall glasses and serve immediately.
© 2019 – 2018, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.
About Nayna Kanabar
Nayna Kanabar is a working professional who has a passion for cooking, an interest in food styling, fruit and vegetable carving, innovative cookery and photography. Having a strong belief in healthy eating and home cooking, Nayna spends much of her spare time in the kitchen preparing and experimenting with wholesome healthy ingredients creating fusion and continental dishes giving them an Indian touch. She also enjoys cooking old family favourites but adapting the recipes and cooking techniques for healthier options to incorporate them into today’s lifestyle whilst taking care not to lose the authenticity of the dish. Click here for her food blog. Follow Nayna on Twitter @SIMPLYF00D