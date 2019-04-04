Apple, Mango and Kiwi Breakfast Smoothie

Refreshing and delicious fruit smoothie which is healthy and filling.

Ingredients:

I ripe mango

2 ripe kiwi

1 apple

100 ml apple and mango innocent fruit juice

1 tablespoon clear honey

Method:

1. Peel the kiwi and cut it into quarters, remove the white core and dice it.

2. Peel and cut the mango in half, remove the stone and dice it.

3. Peel and core the apple. Dice it into small pieces.

4. Add all the diced fruit with the apple and mango juice and honey into a blender jug and blend until smooth.

5. Transfer to two tall glasses and serve immediately.

