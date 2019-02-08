City Connect » Culture & Lifestyle » Apple Cake

Apple Cake

The delicate flavour of sweet apples and cinnamon baked in a soft, moist and spongy cake. Delicious served hot or cold making a superb dessert or teatime treat.

Preparation time – 20 minutes
Cooking time – 40 minutes
Serves 8

Ingredients

250 grams all purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking sugar
1 teaspoon bicarbonate of soda
1 teaspoon cinnamon
125 grams caster sugar
2 eating apples
200ml milk
2 tablespoons natural yoghurt
100 grams melted butter
2 eggs
1 tablespoon icing sugar for dusting

Method

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees centigrade or 350 fahrenheit.

1. Sieve the baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon and the flour together and keep aside.
2. Peel, core and grate the apples.
3 .To the melted butter, add the sugar, eggs, milk, yoghurt and beat lightly.
4. Stir in the grated apples into the wet mixture.
5. Gently fold the wet mixture into the flour, do not over mix. (Mixture may appear lumpy that’s fine.)
6. Pour the mixture into a prepared lined and greased baking tin.
7. Bake for 35-40 minutes. To check if cake is done insert skewer in to cake if it comes out clean cake is ready.
8. Remove from oven and cool on rack.
9. Dust with icing sugar.
Serve with cream, vanilla ice cream or vanilla custard.

