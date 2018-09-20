Alu Chaat (Potato tangy snack)

I had a few days off work this week so it was great to have a relaxing weekend and pretend that I was on holiday. My husband and I were chatting about the foods we used to make when we went on foreign holidays during the days when the Indian ingredients and spices weren’t available in certain countries. One of our favourite meals involved spicing up boiled potatoes to make a chaat. We used to pack a lot of Indian spices and bottles of sauces such as sweet and sour chili sauce or tamarind sauce when we went on holiday. By adding a concoction of these spices and sauces to the boiled potatoes we always managed to make up an exciting snack. We made the chaat this weekend to relive our holiday meals.

Ingredients for 2 servings:

6-8 medium new potatoes

1 red onion

2-3 green chillies

2 tbls olive oil

1 tbls. tamarind sauce

½ tsp cumin seeds

½ tsp. salt

½ tsp. chili powder

½ tsp cumin and coriander powder

½ tsp sugar

1 tsp lemon juice

handful of chopped coriander

handful of sev mamra (You can get ready packs of Bombay mix or Gujarati mix in most supermarkets)

some nuts such as almonds, peanuts etc. (optional)

Method:

1. Wash and boil the potatoes with the skin on.

2. Once boiled, peel the potatoes and chop them into small cubes.

3. Heat the oil and add the cumin seeds. Once the seeds get dark, add the chopped potatoes and toss them lightly. Add the salt. chili powder, cumin and coriander powder, sugar, lemon juice, tamarind sauce and chopped coriander and allow this to cook until the potatoes look nice and crispy.

4. Remove the potatoes into 2 serving bowls. Chop the onion finely and sprinkle it on the potatoes. Top this with sev mamra, nuts and finely chopped green chilies to give it a bit of crunch and heat. You can add more tamarind sauce to the alu chaat if you like your potatoes to be a bit tangy.

Do you have any favourite holiday snacks you love making?

