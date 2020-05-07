Almond and Orange Torte

The last time I attempted to bake anything it was a complete disaster. One thing it taught me though, I won’t be entering The Great British Bake Off any time soon, maybe in about 10 years time. This also wasn’t perfect because I forgot to dust the torte with the icing sugar, but at least it didn’t collapse

This time I decided to make something a lot easier so that I can prove to myself I can bake. Also a confidence boost to try and attempt something a bit harder next time. If you are new to baking then you can’t get a recipe much easier than this and apart from the boiling the orange it’s very quick to put together.

Ingredients

1 medium orange

3 medium eggs, room temperature

225g/8oz golden caster sugar

250/9oz ground almonds

7.5g/½tsp baking powder

icing sugar to dust

Method

Place the orange in a pan and fill with water until covered. Bring the water to a rolling boil and leave the orange to boil for about an hour.

Take a 21cm/8” cake tin and put in some screwed up grease proof paper. Screwing up the paper makes it easier to place into e cake tin

Pre-heat the oven to 180c/350f/gas 4

Remove from the orange from the pan and allow to cool. Once cooled down cut the orange in half and and remove any pips. Put the whole orange into a blender and whiz until you have a purée and put to once side

Take a bowl and put in the eggs and caster sugar and with a whisk together until thick and pale. Fold in the ground almonds, baking powder and the orange purée.

Pour the mixture into the cake tin and place in the oven and cook for 40-50 minutes. To ensure it is cooked place a skewer into the torte and if it’s clean when removed then it is cooked.

Take it out of the oven and allow to cool for about 10 minutes. Take out of the cake tin and place on a wire rack and allow to completely cool down and then dust with icing sugar.

You can serve it with cream, crème fraiche or – my favourite – vanilla ice cream.

