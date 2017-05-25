Allo Bhathure – Deep Fried Bread Stuffed with Potatoes

A few weeks ago my husband wanted to have some choley bhathure for the weekend and so I prepared it for him. While I was preparing the dough I started thinking about my childhood trip to Delhi and my mind was flooded with old memories (read here if you want to know more). I thought of making stiffed bhathure. I made a few bhathures with potato stuffing and they came out so well that I decided to prepare all of them like that. They were delightful and we devoured them with yogurt and pineapple chutney for tea time!

You will need:

For the bhathure.

2 cup plain flour

1/4 cup semolina(fine)

1 tsp fast action dry yeast

1 tsp each salt and sugar

1tsp ghee or oil

oil for deep frying

1/2 cup warm milk

Method:

Sieve the plain flour, add ghee, semolina, milk, yeast and knead into a smooth dough with a little warm water.

Cover with a muslin cloth and keep aside for more than 3-4 hours. This ferments the dough.

You will need :

For the potato stuffing.

2 large potatoes, boiled, peeled and mashed

2 tsp green chillies and ginger crushed

salt to taste

1 tsp sugar

1 tsp lemon juice

handful chopped coriander

1 tbp oil

1/2 tsp mustard seeds

pinch of hing (asafoetida)

1/4 tsp ground turmeric

1/2 tsp red chilli powder

Method :

Heat oil in a non stick pan and add the mustard seeds. Once they splutter add hing and chilles and ginger and fry for a few seconds and then add ground turmeric, chilli powder and salt. Now add mashed potatoes and mix well. Add sugar, lemon juice and coriander. Mix well and cook for 1-2 minutes. Turn off the heat. Put the mixture aside to cool and then make small balls out of the mixture.

Roll the balls into thick puri (small circles). Put one potato stuffing in each blathure.

Meanwhile put oil in a kadai (wok) to heat on medium heat.

Wrap up the thick puri and close the dough on all sides. Now you have round dough balls once more.

Gently press the stuffed ball and place it on the rolling board to make flat bhathures. Slide them into the hot boiling oil. Press them slightly with perforated spoon to make fluffy bhathuras. Fry until both sides are very light golden brown.

Remove them from the oil with the help of perforated spoon.

Serve hot with choley or any chutney and yogurt.

