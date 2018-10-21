Adzuki Bean Curry

Red Chori-Adzuki beans-Low in cholesterol , high in protein this bean has a rich nutty flavour.When cooked with aromatic spices Adzuki beans makes a delicious rich and creamy curry .

Preparation time – 20 minutes

Cooking time -20 minutes

Serves-4

Ingredients:

2 cans precooked Adzuki beans

100ml water

1 teaspoon garlic paste

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon chilli powder

1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1/2 teaspoon coriander powder

1/2 teaspoon cumin powder

2 medium tomatoes blended to a puree

1 teaspoon tomato puree

2 tablespoons olive oil

Method:

1. Open the cans of beans and transfer them to a large bowl.

2. In a pan heat the oil, when it is hot add the mustard seeds, once they begin to splutter add the garlic paste and saute for few minutes.

4. Add the blended tomatoes, tomato puree, salt,coriander powder, cumin powder, turmeric and chilli powder.

5. Cook the gravy till tomatoes and spices in fuse and tomatoes start to separate the oil.

6. Add the pre cooked beans in to the tomato gravy. Add the water and stir well.

7. Simmer for 5 minutes. The curry should have a thick gravy. Add a little more water if needed.

8. Garnish with green chillies and lemon slices.

Serve the curry topped with a squeeze of lemon juice with hot chappatis or nan bread and rice.

