Adzuki Bean Curry

Red Chori-Adzuki beans-Low in cholesterol , high in protein this bean has a rich nutty flavour.When cooked  with aromatic spices Adzuki beans  makes a delicious  rich and creamy curry .

Preparation time – 20 minutes
Cooking time  -20 minutes
Serves-4

Ingredients:

2 cans precooked Adzuki beans
100ml water
1 teaspoon garlic paste
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon chilli powder
1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds
1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder
1/2 teaspoon coriander powder
1/2 teaspoon cumin powder
2 medium tomatoes blended to a puree
1 teaspoon tomato puree
2 tablespoons olive oil

Method:

1. Open the cans of beans and transfer them to a large bowl.
2. In a pan heat the oil, when it is  hot add the mustard seeds, once they begin to splutter add the garlic paste and saute  for few minutes.
4. Add the blended tomatoes, tomato puree, salt,coriander powder, cumin powder, turmeric and chilli powder.
5. Cook the gravy till tomatoes and spices in fuse and tomatoes start to separate the oil.
6. Add the pre cooked  beans in to the tomato gravy. Add the water and stir well.
7. Simmer for 5 minutes. The curry should have a thick gravy. Add a little more water if needed.
8. Garnish with green chillies and lemon slices.
Serve  the curry topped with a squeeze of lemon juice with hot chappatis or nan bread and rice.

About Nayna Kanabar

Nayna Kanabar is a working professional who has a passion for cooking, an interest in food styling, fruit and vegetable carving, innovative cookery and photography. Having a strong belief in healthy eating and home cooking, Nayna spends much of her spare time in the kitchen preparing and experimenting with wholesome healthy ingredients creating fusion and continental dishes giving them an Indian touch. She also enjoys cooking old family favourites but adapting the recipes and cooking techniques for healthier options to incorporate them into today’s lifestyle whilst taking care not to lose the authenticity of the dish. Click here for her food blog. Follow Nayna on Twitter @SIMPLYF00D
