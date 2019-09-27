I had a very interesting weekend which began with the end of my working week on Friday at precisely 5.30pm and on the dot.

Rather than go to the very local chainy pub which can be oh so tiresome, I headed to another favourite bar Skylon the Southbank. I am lucky to be working in the vicinity of the Thames. It was a fun start to the evening: Skylon is owned by Dandd London who own over 30 of London’s top restaurants and bars from Orrery to Coq D’argent (who also does a mean Sunday brunch and views to die for) to Bluebird Chelsea, Satoria and my new favourite Skylon. We had a most delicious cocktail of The Orange Enchantress with La Hechicera Rum, Solerno blood orange liquer and home made felernum served with lime in a balloon glass which started our Friday evening off very well.

Nipped off to another favourite and secret bar which is part of the Hayward Gallery – Concrete. I like this bar as it is totally non-pretentious, has some cool dj’s playing music every night, great crowd and cheap drinks! Popped in there for Happy Hour between 5 & 7 pm -Tuesdays to Fridays. This was followed by Museum Lates at the Natural History Museum. Another free event to showcase the whole museum (the last time I actually visited was when I was at school – sad but true, I need to return soon) we had a glass of wine whilst surveying the creepy crawlies and the dinosaurs. Food wise ended up in Fernandez & Wells just by South Kensington tube in an area that looks like it should be pedestrianised but isn’t? very bizarre as cars can cross although it is pedestrianised! Fernandez & Wells was totally ‘Spanish’ posh spanish tapas but very reasonable: plates of delicious acorn fed chorizo, pork, jambon: all washed down with fine Rioja.

So that was my evening- it was pretty full.

Next day on Saturday I went off to an early morning street festival called KERB in Granary Square which is a newly built area just behind Kings Cross. Many moons ago I used to frequent that area and go dancing at a top club called the Cross. Oh it brought back memories.

For now this was for foodies and many different types of hot dogs served from small vans: gourmet food of course, gyozas, burgers, pulled pork -oh it was what they call a foodie heaven or haven. I am a bit of a foodie – by no means an expert but just enjoy good quality and well priced food. The piece de resistance were the Pork tacos with peanut sauce and Kimchi . Kimchi is a type of Korean cabbage which has an acquired taste to be honest – nevertheless it was pretty tasty. Kimchee is pickled cabbage covered with hot pepper sauce and it is the most popular dish in Korea. Apparently they have even stated it is one of the healthiest foods in the world and the average Korean eats 40 pounds a year.

Afternoon I nipped to another festival called Streetfeast @streetfeast which took place in the Hackney / Haggerston area. It was a good journey from West London but turned out to be the final street feast after 6 weeks. I like these foodie festivals as they don’t seem to take themselves too seriously and serve good honest food. Once again copious amounts of pulled pork, gourmet burgers, Hot dogs, steaks from another favourite of mine @flatironsteak and scores of people. The weather was perfect – sun all day. Summer had arrived early.

I left to return and to meet friends at the South Bank once again. It was all so busy so I popped back to Concrete and then onto watch a silent film yes a silent film followed by Silent Disco at the Udderbelly on the South Bank. Udderbelly has been running since May and will last until September combining comedy, music, cabaret and everything else! There are also food and drink stands – free for all you can just pop up and enjoy the atmosphere. It was good fun.

