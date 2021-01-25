A Step-By-Step Guide to Starting a Land Development Company

Land development is enjoying an upsurge thanks to saturation in the cities. This means it’s the perfect opportunity to start your own land development company. If you’re interested and curious about how to do it, this article lists the steps you need to take to make your dream a reality.

1. Get the right education or experience

The best way to start a land development company is to have a solid background in land or real estate development. This can either be in the form of education or employment. A bachelor’s degree will give you valuable insight into everything from the legalities involved in land development to the technical aspects of urban planning. Employment in real estate can give you unique insider information on industry practices, market patterns, and client preferences. This could also put you in contact with people who can help your company flourish.

2. Get the necessary documentation

As with all businesses, you need a licence to operate and any other permit that your local government requires. If you plan to have projects across multiple cities, you may need to secure permits from each one.

3. Generate funds

Funds are crucial to buying the land necessary to get your projects off the ground. This won’t be easy with an average salary, and bank loans may not be enough to cover the costs. What you can do is to get in contact with investors. Thanks to the increased demand for housing in urban areas and the increased necessity for development in rural areas, many investors are interested in supporting land development companies. Given this, you need to learn how to convince investors that you’re the one they should bank on. Practice your public speaking and persuasion skills. Study successful CEOs and understand how they marketed themselves, their company, and their vision. If you bag the right investors, it may also attract media attention, which will generate public excitement for your company.

4. Procure equipment

Part of land development is construction, and you can either outsource this service by hiring contractors or you can include it as part of your company’s repertoire. If you choose the latter, you need to gather all the necessary equipment, from excavators and cranes to hydraulic power packs and cement mixers.

5. Hire employees

You’ll need licensed engineers to design and oversee your projects and real estate agents to market your residential or commercial spaces to clients. You’ll also need office staff who will do the admin work. You may also need a legal team to advise you on what precautions you need to take to avoid lawsuits and penalties.

Starting a land development company may seem like a challenging prospect, but it’s possible as long as you have the right background and skills. Do thorough research to ensure you know exactly what you’re getting into before you start networking with suppliers and investors. There’s a lot of money involved in land development and real estate, so you’re sure to get big rewards if you continue this pursuit.

