A Short Treatise on the EGO

„Ahamkara“ is the Sanskrit word for what we westerners call the “ego”.

The word “ego” in terms of the individual self impression is a relatively new creation from the 20th century while the word “Ahamkara” comes from the Vedic philosophy and dates back over 3000 thousand years.

It could be translated in a more accurate way with the word “Attachment”

meaning ones attachment to a Self perceived.

Aham= self

Kara= the doer, the maker

What is meant, is a self made attachment to a created self image which can lead one to a delusional state of mind

Ahamkara is also one of the four parts of the wheel of Antahkarana (the inner cause).

The other parts are Buddhi, (the intellect or higher mind) Citta, (The memory) and Manas (the middle level of mind which can also be called the will)

Now ,what does the Hindu god Krishna mean when he says to Arjun in the Bhagavad Gita:

“Ahamkara (the ego) must be removed.”?

He means, it should be subordinated to the “Lord”, which means to the higher self.

And the reason for this is that the true self can not be present in the state of Ahamkara.

The true self is defused in the dazzling light of the delusional self image.

Ahamkara puts the higher mind in a state of sleep.

Only if we learn to subordinate Ahamkara or in modern words, the self delusive ego, we can find the true purpose of our existence.

Over time the ancient Vedic wisdom has entered into western philosophies many times but was not always well received.

While institutions like the roman church used the concept for their own (egoic) purposes,

folk believes, legends and superstitions rose among the population of the western countries.

For example many variations of Vampire stories came up, such as Dracula written by Bram Stoker, A living dead who could not see his own mirror image.

When taken the metaphor from the story, we can see how much ancient truth it contains.

The true mirror image is defused by the wrong self perception of the ego and can no more be clearly seen as multidimensional fractions of light or enlightenment.

Also in art and mathematics the concept of the removed Ahamkara can be found.

For example in the works of M.C. Escher or the Austrian logician, mathematician and philosopher Kurt Gödel.

But also in the multidimensionality of the paintings of Pablo Picasso or in popular literature like in J.K. Rowlings “Harry Potter” this concept can be found.

There the bewitched mirror of Erised, which is the final test for an impure heart is tantalizing but does not necessarily bring happiness.

Also the Penrose triangle reflects a variation of the concept of the wheel of parts (Antahkarana)

A diamond is one devoid of many parts like the universe and we within it are One.

As the diamond has many sides and its true beauty can only shine when the non obscured light falls on it, the Diamond-Man can only enfold his or her real potential and purpose of true Will when the

Ahamkara -ego is under control.

But when blended with a egomanic self impression the true Light will never reach the Diamond-Man and the true self will remain in the shadow. It is the inner eye that reflects the deepest soul of the universal being.

Or as the Hermetics say:

“As above so below- as within so without”

The mirror of Erised in “Harry Potter”

The inscription in the mirror

can not easily be deciphered by simply looking at it from the outside but

reveals it true purpose only when read backwards,

to reflect it’s true meaning from inside of its many dimensions.

© Written by: Anja Jaenicke for City Connect Magazine

© 2018, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.