A short overview of Vedic influences in the West

Over the centuries Hindu and Vedic teachings (Veda= knowledge) has influenced the West at many occasions throughout history. Mostly taught through intellectual leaders and visionaries who passed on their knowledge in caves or secret temples, haunted by the roman catholic church and by commoners whose spiritual worldview was lead by folkish superstition and hate against all unknown misunderstood doctrines. When Indo -Aryan migration took place, influences of religious systems from northern India spread into Persia, Anatolia and Central Asia. Genetic research has revealed similarities between geographically separated Indo- Aryan tribes reaching from the Eurasian steppes of central Asia far into south Asia, and todays Afghanistan, Syria and India.

Alexander the Great brought spiritual knowledge to the West . The Magi of Zoroaster, which contained similarities with Vedic and Hindu philosophies, especially the RigVeda, formerly had a great influence on Plato and other Greek schools. For example, the ritual of Upanayana, where a boy becomes a full member of society was called Navjot by the Zoroastrians. It was practice by drinking a certain brew made of a divine plant called “Haoma”, also known in the Avesta and the Rig Veda. The psychotropic substance was a hallucinogen that had the effect to introduce the young man to the world of the deities and the spirits. Zoroastrianism entered the European continent and was spread into various upcoming sects like the Mitras cult (Mitrasi,) and later the Bogomils who came over the Balkan and Bulgaria. Soon after people started practicing these foreign religions they where persecuted and so the teachings could only be continued in secret.

The prophet Mani, was born in the year 216 in Mardino in the Persian Sassanid Empire and started to preach his visions at the age of twelve years (similar to Jesus). After spending a year meditating in a cave he became a well acknowledged dualistic teacher. His preachings about the beautiful soul that will be resurrected from the material body, had many followers. Over the centuries Manichean sects poured their knowledge further into Europe, until they finally where forbidden by the Roman Empire. In the Middle Ages, another influence appeared in the land of Occitania, in the south west of France. The practicers of this new religion where called Cathares by outsiders but they called themselves “Bonhomes” good people. Catharism was strongly influenced from Platonic and Vedic writings. Cathares saw their earthly life as a transition to pure the soul which only is wrapped temporarily in a material body and will, after the process of learning be purified from the material world. The new teachings spread fast and where practiced by Aristocrats and commoners alike until the Roman Catholic Church declared Catharisim as a heresy and persecuted every man and woman who practiced it. The Count Raymond of Toulouse refused to deliver the Cathar Church to the Roman Catholic Inquisition and took them under his protection. As a reaction to the circumstances the leaders of the Cathar Church, who where called “Parfaits” became more and more radically dualistic and fanatic, which lead to even more polarization with the Roman Catholic Church. In the following times Cathares and everybody who protected them where systematically executed and their castles where burned to the ground. The holy Roman Inquisition committed a genocide on Cathar children, women and men and everyone who, in the eyes of the Catholic church was found “guilty” of heresy But the teachings survived the dark ages and where continued mouth to mouth into the modern times Surprisingly today many people in the Pays d’Oc are still practicing the Cathar religion and its rituals.

In the 19th and 20th century the interest in esoteric teachings grew not only in the west but also and mainly in Russia which always had a lively mystic tradition. Theosophical (Theos= gods and sophia= wisdom) teachings contained many spiritual ideas based on the Vedas. Helena Petrovna Blavatsky, a Russian occultist who later immigrated to the US was the co founder of the Theosophical society. After several years in India she wrote the book “The Secret Doctrine” which was first published in 1885. The essence of the book has many influences and links to the Vedas and contains knowledge of the Upanishads written in a style which was appealing and understandable for western minds. Theosophy and Vedic teachings are interwoven with one another and had a strong influence on many great western people such as W.B. Yeast, Oscar Wilde, Bernhard Shaw, the Architect Franck Lloyd Wright, Rudolf Steiner and Thomas Edison.

