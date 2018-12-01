A Healthy New Year’s Resolution

A new year just started and again how many of us decided to loose weight on top of the list? Many of us are constantly thinking of trying to lose a little weight and shape up for the new season ahead. However dieting can be a daunting task and can turn out in a disaster for many as they lose a little weight in the short term, only to put it straight back on again once they finish the diet (or even sooner). Diets can work in the short term, then once the target weight has been reached, the dieter will begin to eat normally and the weight will go straight back on. It is a never ending battle.

So, what is the alternative? Hypnotherapy can help with weight loss by addressing the issue from a more mind related viewpoint. Many people have reported a weight loss of up to 6 pounds per week using Hypnosis, Neuro Linguistic Programming and Time Line Therapy.

How easy would it be if temptations are not temptations anymore? What if your stomach could feel full with less food? Hypnotherapy does just that; by reaching the unconscious mind, hypnosis can clear reasons for emotional eating such as stress, sadness, boredom etc. It then establishes alternative behaviours and resources which will cause a natural new approach to food in general and a complete new attitude and the weight stays off. Most people who undertook hypnotherapy to lose weight, reported improvements in other areas of their lives whilst losing weight.

So how does it really work? It’s simple really: when we see, hear, touch or even just think of something, that something creates a certain thought, image of feeling in our mind. This then produces a state of mind and consequently a sensation, mood and/or behaviour.

So if for example you are trying not to eat chocolate (which you like very much), you think that you don’t want to eat chocolate. It must be mentioned that the mind cannot process negative statements and therefore when we think “I don’t want to think about chocolate” we are already thinking about chocolate in the first instance and this alone creates a focus on that thing we do not want to focus on.

When we think about chocolate, we make a certain representation of it; whether this is an image, a sensation or a feeling (this changes from person to person).

For this example, let’s say that when you think of chocolate you get an image in your mind, now that image, which is normally in vivid, bright colours, creates a certain thought and consequently a feeling or sensation which is normally making that piece of chocolate even more compelling. This is, in a nutshell, why it is so hard to resist that temptation and, after a struggling internal battle, you end up biting that piece of chocolate with intense emotions, either passionate love or frustration and revenge.

For many people this can cause a vicious thinking pattern that creates guilt for having given in and therefore, now that we failed, we may as well eat the all block of chocolate. Sounds familiar?

Now stop and think: what would happen if chocolate would create a different set of images, emotions and feelings in our minds? What would happen if this representation would not be that appealing anymore? I guess that we would probably not be attracted to chocolate that much, would we?

This, added to letting go of any emotional issue which may have caused you to look for comfort in food and eat when your body didn’t really need it, generate a natural motivation to exercise and perhaps use the immense power of the unconscious mind to provide you with the sensation that your stomach shrank and that you therefore no longer can eat as much as before even if you wanted and you have found yourself a brand new behaviour, attitude and personality which will help you lose weight like no diet could ever do. And the best part is that all of this will feel ever so natural to you. Happy dieting now.

Image reproduced from http://3.bp.blogspot.com

