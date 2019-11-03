Planning and planting a garden are two of the most rewarding activities you can engage in. The creativity, skill, and knowledge involved in creating a beautiful garden are all rewarding in themselves, but watching these traits all come together is an unmatched feeling.

One of the most eye-catching features you can install in your new garden is a greenhouse. Whether it’s a large greenhouse or a small one, these wonderful structures have myriad benefits, many of which won’t be apparent until time ticks on. You’ll be glad you installed one when you read these 8 advantages of having a greenhouse in your garden.

1. Greenhouses look great

The shimmering glass and pristine structure of a greenhouse make any garden look amazing. Whether you install your greenhouse as a garden centrepiece or offset it near the back to maximise light exposure, you’ll marvel at how well your greenhouse complements the rest of your garden every time you step outside.

Of course, one of the biggest challenges when it comes to a greenhouse is where to site it, particularly if you’ve got a smaller plot of land. Make sure you’re making the most of your available resources when you site your greenhouse, but also ensure it’s visible and eye-catching.

2. You can grow your own food

One of the most undeniable advantages to having a greenhouse is the ability to grow your own food. Of course, you can do this in an open-air garden as well, but greenhouses provide much-needed shelter for your crops from the elements and from potentially invasive and destructive pests.

You should make the most of your greenhouse by growing fruits that might not fare so well in the open air. Oranges, peaches, and strawberries are all excellent options, and they’re not too difficult to care for if you’re a beginner either. Vegetable and herb options include chillies and cilantro.

3. You’ve got year-round access to fresh-cut flowers

Need floral arrangements for an important occasion like a wedding or an anniversary celebration? Installing a greenhouse is the perfect way to ensure you’ve got access to fresh-cut flowers all year round. Even unseasonal flowers can be grown in a greenhouse and plucked when you need them.

Naturally, flowers need more care and attention during the winter months even if they’re in a greenhouse. Make sure you’re keeping a careful eye on the things you’re growing (this goes for food as well). Just because your plants are housed in a safe spot doesn’t mean they’re not still susceptible to changing temperatures.

4. Greenhouses can grow exotic fruit and plants

If you’re struggling with the idea of growing something that doesn’t natively occur in your home country, then a greenhouse is the perfect solution to your problem. No matter where you live, there will be plants you can’t grow thanks to an intemperate climate or inappropriate growing conditions. Greenhouses eliminate that factor.

This opens up all kinds of possibilities. It’s not just growing food that you now have access to, but also the recipes and other permutations of that food you couldn’t access in a fresh way before. No more buying tinned peaches – now you can grow your own and make your own peach pie!

5. You’ve got a refuge during the winter

Not only is a greenhouse the perfect place to grow plants, but it can also be an excellent way to get out of the biting cold of winter. If you’re having trouble with lower temperatures during the colder months, simply seek out your greenhouse as a refuge – you’ll be glad you did when you’re surrounded by that characteristic warm glow!

Some of the most successful greenhouse design ideas incorporate seating arrangements, too, so you can feel like you’ve got your very own secret den. Why not have some friends over and arrange for a meal in the greenhouse? It’s an unusual setting, but it’s certainly going to be a talking point!

6. Greenhouses are pest-proof

No greenhouse is one hundred percent pest-repellent; there’s always the chance a pest will sneak in through the door when you’ve got it open. Still, that’s human error, and there’s no better way to keep pests and insects away from your plants than to encase them within a greenhouse, thus ensuring the pests can’t get to them.

If you do end up with pests infesting your greenhouse plants, there are steps you can take. Make sure your plants are all protected as far as possible, clean your greenhouse regularly, and use eco-friendly (and humane, if possible) pest control measures. If all else fails, call in pest control professionals and explain the situation.

7. You can garden more with a greenhouse

There’s nothing worse than being stuck indoors during inclement weather or a cold snap and not being able to access your garden. When that happens, you’ll wish you’d installed a greenhouse. Put simply, these structures allow you to do more of what you want to be doing, i.e. gardening.

If you’ve ever sat forlornly and stared out of your back window, wishing you could tend to your plants, then a greenhouse is definitely the way to go. Of course, there are also measures you can take to regulate the temperature in your garden, but they won’t be as effective as simply installing a greenhouse.

8. You can make greenhouses look however you want

If the traditional glass greenhouse doesn’t appeal to you, don’t fret: you can make your greenhouse look however you want. You can also build your own greenhouse if you’re a DIY enthusiast; there are plenty of plans available online for building your own greenhouse, and many of them offer beautiful, intricate designs.

It’s a good idea to take stock of the way your garden currently looks and think about what the best design would be. You do also need to make sure that the facilities are there; a greenhouse isn’t really a greenhouse if you can’t successfully grow plants in it, so you can make it look however you want within reason.

© 2019, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.