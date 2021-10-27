7 Tips for Saving on Shipping Costs

Is your business ready for the holiday shopping season? To make sure you are prepared for the busying season, you’ll need to organize shipping.

Why Shipping Is An Important Consideration in 2021

2021’s Christmas period is going to look a lot different to both 2020 and 2019’s seasons. While 2019 felt fairly normal, 2020 was the height of the Coronavirus pandemic, and 2021 is set to be very busy with a lot of COVID-19 restrictions still in place across the world.

While the impact will be most strongly felt in North America, it will also affect Europe and Asia.

A lot of freight shipping routes will be disrupted, which impacts your ability to get stock into your warehouse. This year more than any before, you need to plan ahead on how you are going to get all your stock out of your warehouses and into people’s Christmas lists on time.

Below are some tips on how to save on shipping costs.

Shop Around For Less Expensive Shipping Services

If you have a website, do not hesitate to check the websites of competitors who may provide less expensive shipping rates than those offered by your current shipping carrier.

You can compare freight shipping rates, freight shipping quotes, and delivery dates to see which website allows you to ship your item faster and still save money.

Do Your Research

It’s important to know the different freight shipping carriers, including their rates and timetables, so you can be strategic in choosing which carrier is best for you and your business.

Get a Quote for Shipping

The best way to determine which shipping carrier is best for your particular needs is to obtain a quote from a number of carriers for one shipping rate. Then you can compare the cost of various carriers before selecting which company has the lowest rate.

Be sure that each shipping carrier understands your business and your product so they will be able to provide you with the most competitive shipping rates.

Know What You’re Shipping

Knowing the weight of what you’re sending, as well as its dimensions, will help determine the cheapest way to ship it based on those criteria rather than other factors like shape or content.

If you do not know the weight and dimensions, be sure to measure them carefully to avoid paying shipping fees that are much higher than what was quoted.

Send Storage Boxes with Your Products

If you are sending out fragile or easily damaged products, consider sending the products in sturdy storage boxes rather than packaging products individually.

Boxes will provide extra protection for your fragile items. A small box may be cheaper to ship than an item packaged individually, especially if your merchandise is lightweight.

Avoid Oversized and Overweight Shipping

Shipping items that are oversized or overweight will cost you significantly more to ship. You can save money by using oversize boxes that still fit within the weight limits of the shipping carrier.

Use Reusable Packaging

Using reusable packagings like bubble mailers or boxes will reduce the need for new materials and cut down on shipping costs by making sure that it stays within its weight limit through reusability.

