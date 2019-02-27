6 Powerful Home Remedies For Acne

Photo credit: Charlie Howell

Acne is a common problem and one that most of us will face at some point in our lives. In fact, over 70% of us will face that challenge. There is plenty of acne product on the market. Some of them are good, and some are drying and harsh. However, nature provides several solutions.

Causes

Acne is caused by a variety of problems. They include:

Hormones This is mostly during puberty. The teen years can be difficult. Hormones are raging. You suddenly require more sleep. You crave oily foods that cause even more oil on your skin. The hormones can upset things again as you go through life’s changes.

Stress Stress is a fact of life. We all have to deal with it. It doesn’t make it any easier when your skin seems to erupt with your anxiety.

Clogged pores and bacteria Wearing thick makeup, not washing properly, and not using an astringent can leave you with clogged pores. This can cause pimples. When people squeeze the pimples in the hopes of making them heal faster, it spreads bacteria. This leads to more pimples. Squeezing leads to scarring.



The wrong solutions

There are millions of product on the market that guarantee to remove pimples and blackheads. Some of them have harsh chemicals that can damage and even burn the skin. Treating breakouts with these chemicals is made worse when we:

Overuse the products We sometimes get the idea that if using a product twice per day (as directed) is good, then using it four times per day is better. This can damage your skin.

Squeezing pimples The pimples will come back even larger and because of the bacteria, there will be more of them.

Washing too much Washing your face is a good idea. But continual washing strips the skin of natural oils and moisture.

Using the wrong moisturizer You need a moisturizer that is designed to hydrate your face without heavy oils.



Essential oils

Essential oils are nature’s healing treatment for the skin. Essential oils are made from natural flowers and plants. They have been used for centuries for healing. There are several that will stop acne in its tracks.

Do not settle for off-brand essential oils. You need the highest and purest quality oils. Which essential oil brands provide the purest quality in 2019? There are many essential oil companies online. Made With Oils is an industry leader, so start there.

The following oils are used to effectively cure acne. Select your favorite based on their scent. This gives you the benefit of the oil being absorbed and treating a host of ailments.

Essential oils for acne

Using essential oils for acne is very easy. Moisten a cotton ball with water. Then add 2-drops of your favorite oil to the cotton ball. Use it to dab the acne sores. Wash the product off the next day.

If you want your essential oil to work all day without being over concerned, try adding 2-drops to a tablespoon of your favorite face or body wash. Wash your face, and pat it dry. The oil will continue to work all day.

Before your makeup

Wash your face. Then take a spray bottle with 4 ounces of water and add 2-4 drops of essential oil. Spray the mist over your face and allow it to dry.

Six essential oils for acne

Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil has been used in Australia for decades. It is a strong oil and one you may need to water down a bit. Tea Tree Oil is a natural antibacterial and antifungal

Peppermint

Also with massive amounts of antibiotic, antifungal, and antibacterial is Peppermint essential oil. The side effects are a feeling of pleasure, with more energy, and Peppermint has a natural pain killer.

Lavender

Lavender is soothing for the baby and for the senior citizen and everyone in between. Kill your acne, sleep better, and be less stressed.

Frankincense

Frankincense absorbs instantly. Use it as an astringent. It dries out pimples and reduces the look of fine lines on the skin.

Rosemary

This is another oil you use as an astringent. It improves circulation and is an anti -inflammatory. It reduces redness, puffiness, and swelling.

Sandalwood

Sandalwood is an astringent and antiseptic. When you rub it on, it attacks the pimples and then locks in the natural moisture of the skin.

As you can see – nature has given you more than enough tools to help you rid yourself of breakouts. Try them all, and when you find your favorite, you will be forever a fan of essential oils.

